William Allan, painter and key figure in the history of Northern California art, receives his first major museum exhibition in 30 years at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

Opening Feb. 11 and running through May 14, "Negotiations with Eden" explores the twists and turns of Allan’s long career.

Kate Eilertsen, di Rosa’s chief curator, said the show explores "the many dimensions of Allan’s practice in this far-reaching career.

"He is one of our region’s most compelling and important artists whose work deserves a fresh look. His recent output, much of which has never been exhibited, feels surprisingly contemporary and impactful," Eilertsen said.

After graduating with a B.F.A. from the San Francisco Art Institute in 1958, Allan emerged as a leading figure in San Francisco's burgeoning funk scene, organizing the seminal "Repair Show" at Berkeley Gallery and landing a 1972 solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art. His work can be found in collections including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Crocker Art Museum and the Anderson Collection at Stanford University.

Although Allen is known primarily as a painter, the show includes his installation art, photography and a series of miniature paintings on lima beans. His intense focus on the natural world is the thread that binds this exhibition and his career.

The title, "Negotiations with Eden," comes from a large mixed media piece showing a coiled snake in what appears to be a basement, wind billowing the curtains above. Instead of appearing to be a threat to human innocence, the snake seems vulnerable. In a twist of metaphors, maybe it represents the garden itself, threatened by the human-built environment.

Allan’s work is defined by a technical mastery of painting and drawing, but it’s his irreverent sense of humor and fixation on the natural world that make it an ideal fit for di Rosa.

It’s been decades since Allan’s work has been in a major exhibition, so why now? Curatorial Associate Twyla Ruby insists, “Allan’s work is more relevant now than ever. This generation is living the reality of our natural world in crisis that William Allan has been investigating for many years.”

All are welcome to celebrate the opening of "William Allan: Negotiations with Eden" on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in Gallery 1 at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

Members plus one guest are free while non-members are $10. Reservations encouraged. Visit dirosaart.org/exhibitions for additional information.

Located at 5200 Sonoma Highway, di Rosa is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday. Public tours are offered Friday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnics. Outside food and drink is welcome. Children and educators are always admitted free at di Rosa. For more information visit dirosaart.org.

