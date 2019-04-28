Editor's note: Today, we are pleased to present three award-winning stories by young Napa Valley authors.
The works were submitted to the annual Napa Valley Writers competition held earlier this year. Juniors and seniors at Napa and Vintage High Schools submitted up to 2,000 words on the topic of "Change." The winning writers -- Janet Garcia, Eliana Miller and Zoé Murph -- read their stories at the April 10 club meeting and each received a $100 award.
The contest committee -- Kathy Chance, Peggy Prescott, and Lenore Hirsch -- had organizational help from teachers Martha Calderon, Justin Aaron, and Jennifer LaMonte. The club hopes to expand the contest next year to include additional local high schools.