World Affairs Napa Valley hosts U.N. Documentary Film Festival founder on Jan. 5

The 2023 World Affairs Napa Valley global topics series opens with guest speaker Jasmina Bojic, founder of the U.N. Documentary Film Festival, on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Yountville Community Center.

Bojic is also a professor of international relations at Stanford University and program director of "Camera as Witness."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations International Documentary Film Festival, founded by Bojic on the celebration of U.N. Human Rights Day in 1998.

The United Nations Associated Film Festival (UNAFF) supports fearless filmmakers from around the world whose work promotes awareness and action on highly-visible or little-known world issues and potential solutions.

Their Academy Award-winning films cover world affairs topics such as freedom movements, humanitarian projects, human rights, culture and race, the environment, conflict, modern slavery, war and peace, water scarcity and natural resources.

Bojic, originally from Serbia, is film critic, filmmaker, story-telling enthusiast and world affairs expert. Her program brings together hundreds of films and filmmakers from around the world for presentations on five continents. Provocative, compelling and often never-before-heard stories have won acclaim and awards, engaging viewers in action and changing perceptions about a wide spectrum of global topics.

Thursday's World Affairs Forum will include samples of rarely-seen film clips and compelling human-interest stories.

The program begins with a welcome sponsored by Tamber Bey Vineyards, followed by the featured presentation with film clips and the open Community Forum, a key aspect of each World Affairs program.

The Forum is followed by the Community Connection, a Tamber Bey wine reception to mingle with other attendees, meet the speaker and visit the World Affairs information table to discuss upcoming programs and ideas for future program topics.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Registration is available for $40 online at www.worldaffairs.org/events/event/2232 or $45 at the door. For more information, call 707-738-4500.