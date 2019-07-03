Indian classical violinist Kala Ramnath and Badi Assad, a Brazilian musician in the jazz and world beat genres, share the stage at the historic Empress Theatre in Vallejo on July 12 at 8 p.m.
Ramnath belongs to a violin dynasty from India — seven generations that straddle both the classical systems of the subcontinent. She has forged musical alliances with artists from different genres around the globe incorporating elements of Western classical, jazz, flamenco and traditional African music.
She has performed with the London Symphony and London Philharmonic and was a Grammy-nominated artist for her album “Miles from India.” She has been recognized as one of the 50 best instrumentalists of the world by Songlines Magazine.
Badi Assad transcends traditional styles of her native Brazilian music with a mixture of pop, jazz and world/ethnic sounds from around the world. She has collaborated with Bob McFerrin, Yo-Yo-Ma, and Sarah McLaughlin and has performed in numerous festivals with artists such as Hermeno Pascoal, Milton Nacimento, Pat Metheny, Francoise-Emmanuelle Denis, Mike Stern, Dori Caymmi, the Duo Assad and others.
In 1994, she released her first album “Solo,” which launched her career worldwide. Her follow-up, “Rhythms,” garnered a Best Classical Guitar Album nod from the readers of Guitar Player, Best Classical Guitarist from Acoustic Guitar, and other accolades. Assad has been featuredon NPR, appeared on television, and continues to bring her music to fans at festivals and concerts around the globe.
Tickets are $25-$45. The Empress Theater is at 330 Virginia St. in Vallejo. For more information, visit empresstheatre.org.