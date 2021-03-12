Writing for Stage and Screen with Barry Martin

What’s the difference between writing a novel or short story and writing a play or screenplay? Is a 10-minute play really a play or is it a scene? What’s the difference between a scene, a sketch, a skit, and a play? Are plays written using formulas? Why do some plays get produced and others don’t? (and much more).

Barry Martin, co-founder of Lucky Penny Productions in Napa, begins an eight-week class on Tuesday, March 16, that will answer these questions and more.

This online class via Zoom provides the time and feedback to learn and develop fundamentals of playwriting. Each weekly session is 90 minutes long, and each student will develop a “10-minute” play during the course.

Weeks one and two will lay out and discuss the basics aspiring writers for the stage should know. Weeks 3-7 provide time for each writer to read (or hear read) their work to date and receive feedback from the instructor and classmates. The final session will feature a reading of all the completed 10-minute plays.

The class is open to all interested writers regardless of experience. There is a maximum of 10 writers per class.

It takes place March 16-May 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. The cost is $160. Register at www.luckypennyacademy.com/current-classes: