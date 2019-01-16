A Likely Story looks like any other used bookstore by day, but at night, it’s a place where magic happens. This is when characters inside the books come alive, and Robin Hood, Pollyanna, The Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, Doctor Doolittle, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, Tom Sawyer and Dorothy Gale, from “The Wizard of Oz,” are doing their best to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store.
But these characters are not allowed to leave the bookstore or be seen by humans. When a pair of smugglers arrives, searching for a stolen necklace hidden in a book, the characters face a dilemma: do they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever or can they find another way to defeat the crooks?
Continuing their 10th anniversary season, Lucky Penny Productions presents the family-friendly comedy, “The Enchanted Bookshop,” running Jan. 18-27, with a special matinee on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 21. Written by Todd Wallinger and directed by Taylor Bartolucci and Barry Martin, “The Enchanted Bookshop” features and all-youth cast of 23 actors from Napa and surrounding areas.
“We have always produced shows with roles for young actors, but this is our first production with an all-youth cast,” said Bartolucci. “Some of them are veterans of our stage, some are new to Lucky Penny. The all-youth casting gives us a chance to teach within a professional rehearsal structure, and help prepare these kids for other acting opportunities in the future — all while having a lot of fun.”
“The Enchanted Bookshop” is the 10th play published by Wallinger, who called it “my love letter to classic literature and the power of reading. Also spitwads. Spitwads can be powerful too.”
In his blog, Wallinger described the process of choosing characters from classic literature for his play. He wanted characters that would be easily recognizable, he writes, and also an equal number of males and females, but chose characters from books that are in the public domain to avoid using copyrighted ones.
“The guys were easy,” he notes. “Sherlock Holmes would provide the brains, Robin Hood the brawn and Tom Sawyer the spunk. The girls were a little tougher. I would have loved to include Pippi Longstocking, but she’s still under copyright protection. So is Laura Ingalls.”
Wendy from “Peter Pan” and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” are in the public domain. But, Wallinger writes, “I’ve never found them to be particularly strong. In their books, they let things happen to them rather than the other way round.”
Instead, he chose Heidi (“I decided to play up her melodramatic side — or am I thinking of Shirley Temple?”) along with Pollyanna (“People would recognize her more from the old Disney movie than the book, but what a personality she’s got!” and Dorothy Gale, “one of the all-time great children’s book characters” who is “clever and brave and serves the real hero among the book characters.”
The Lucky Penny cast includes Emma Sutherland as Margie, Natalie Andrews as Bombalurina, Olivia Nichols as The Mom, Kayla Brady as Tammy, Ty Schoeningh as Robin Hood, Hudson Pickett as Tom Sawyer, Graham Durfree as Sherlock Holmes, Ella Pickett as Toto, Ruby Campbell as Dorothy Gale, Ainsley McNicoll as Heidi, Kennedy Williams as Pollyanna, Rachel Davidson as The Book Fairy, Eva Wendel as The Lady In Red, Jacob Andrews as Fagin, Tyler Watters as Long John Silver, Lydia Jackson as Officer Ketchum, Dezra Dervin as Fingers, Bryce Hunt as Eddie, Joseph DeNatale as Doctor Doolittle, Sophia Morales as The Queen of Hearts, Kaya Berry as Frankenstein, Isabella DeNatale as The Wicked Witch of the West, and Atticus Fisher as Hopalong Cassidy.
All evening performances of “Then Enchanted Bookshop” begin at 7 p.m. The Jan. 21 matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.