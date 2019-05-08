At last weekend’s Emergence Festival 3.0, Napa Valley College’s Theater Arts Department, students presented works they’ve developed during the semester.
The Saturday, May 4 matinee featured three pieces that were gripping, heartfelt, and expressed profound sensitivity to the complicated world with which these young people are coming to terms.
Angelito’ Guevarra’s “Label-less” told the story of a young man, who came out as gay to his parents, only to be greeted by his mother’s distraught tears and physical violence from his father. The part of Asher, the young man, was played by Guevarra and his friend, Mia, was played by Courtney Smith.
Smith’s Mia was a spunky, blond tomboy, best friends with Guevarra’s Asher. The piece began with him bent over, obscuring his face. When Mia asks him what’s wrong, he sat up and showed his black eye and Band-Aid on his cheek.
Concerned, she asks what happened. Rather than tell her about the violence, he takes both of her hands in his and professes his love for her. She thinks he’s talking platonic love, but in his delivery, repeated, “I love you,” we get that he is after something deeper. But it’s clear that his heart isn’t in it, and we learn, he is saying that only in a vain hope that he will believe it too. Mia knows this, and doesn’t accept it. But Asher’s longing to be “normal” is clear in his supplication.
Asher reveals where his injuries came from. His delivery was so personal, so sensitive and delicate, the theater was silent. Mia, a strong woman, reassures and supports Asher, even though he can’t see the end of his suffering.
The next piece was Cal Bouwer’s “You’re Killing Me,” a ranty monologue, rendered in darkness against a black stage flooded in red light. “Silence was enabling,” she said as she proclaimed her resistance toward the dominant paradigm.
The afternoon culminated in the latest work by Bodies in Space, a performance group from Sonoma, compose of Claire McCaffrey and Lulu Thompson, who performed an imaginative, surreal and clever piece that explored gender and how we as a society are grappling with the new found freedom of people to identify as non-binary.
Oh, and there was Shakespeare.
McCaffrey plays Abbie, a human, and Thompson plays Zebulon, an alien, who are on a journey through a barren, ice filled, planet. On their journey, they play Truth or Dare, asking each other questions about what it means to be a man or woman, and what the difference is between biological sex, and the more complicated notion, gender.
Abbie tries to explain to Zebulon what gender is and why it’s important to humans. But aliens don’t have gender the way humans do, and Zebulon’s refusal to be categorized, and, his/her/their frank inability to understand why he/she/they need to be in the first place, really shows how constraining the human drive identify things in a binary, yes or no, black or white, male or female, system really is.
The structure of the piece is decidedly postmodern — you can’t really call it a play; it’s more of a succession of moments, poses and actions. They do stilted dances and make sounds, pantomime eating and drinking; they turn up and down an imaginary heater and cuddle on the floor, all the while switching between the portrayal of Earthly male/female roles and the bizarre, barren planet of their ice journey.
Aliens don’t have sex, at least not in the way that humans do it. By creating characters that are outside of sex as we know it, they are able to poke fun at, and truly examine what we, on Earth, consider to be normal.
The non-gender-binary folks are not without criticism. They pointedly get confused when an acquaintance asks to be referred to as “them.” “What is a ‘them’?” Zebulon asks. Abbie answers in a manic confusion of pronouns.
Breaking the fourth wall is the Holy Grail of theater. That is, the stage is like a box with three walls. The fourth wall is the imaginary wall that separates the actual stage where the play takes place, as, in the world of the play from the audience. Were there no audience, there would be a “fourth wall” in its place. Most plays are staged without acknowledging the audience’s presence. So when the real world, the audience, penetrates the world of the theater piece, that “fourth wall” is considered broken.
McCaffrey and Thompson do this with great humor. At one point, Zebulon goes right into the audience, sits down and raises his hand. Abbie answers his question. Then, Abbie asks the actual audience for questions. This, is the ultimate confidence that an actor has — when they can interrupt their piece, and literally run with anything the audience throws at them.
After a couple questions were answered, they returned to the icy, uninhabited planet, cuddled on the floor and went to sleep.
What the piece makes clear, in a clever, innovative and entertaining way, is that a new understanding of gender is overcoming our society like a wave. The piece is two actors’ 15-minute humorous, poignant, confounding explanation of our current cultural moment.
A piece like this looks like chaos. It is chaos. That’s a lot harder to create and execute than a linear-structural drama. The fact that they can write, direct and perform an interplanetary, intergender, non-linear work of post modern theater, shows the depth and breadth of these students’ talent as writers and actors as well as their keen ability to observe the complicated and sometimes absurd nature of the human condition. That is not to mention the cultivation of a killer sense of humor.
You can follow “Bodies in Space” on Instagram @bodies_in_space. I highly recommend you do. They are the ones to watch.
NVC’s Emergence Festival plays for one weekend near the end of every semester. Check napavalleytheater.org for next semester’s performance, and all the other great theater that director Jennifer King has brought to the Napa Valley.