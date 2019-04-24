Yountville Arts presents the annual “Art, Sip & Stroll” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, April 27.
Begin the day at the Napa Valley Museum, at 55 Presidents Circle just west of Highway 29 where guests can board the Art, Sip & Stroll shuttle for a ride to Washington Street where more 50 artists, wineries, tasting rooms and live music awaits them.
The event is free, but guests can purchase an “Art, Sip & Stroll” tasting package for $25 per person and include day of entry to the Napa Valley Museum at a discounted rate, as well as the opportunity take part in several wine tasting opportunities. Packages may be purchased at artsipstroll.com/tasting.