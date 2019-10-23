I have some news. It’s pretty big. Don’t freak out… IT’S ALMOST NOVEMBER!!! Thanksgiving is just around the corner and that means the holiday season is almost upon us.
I can’t tell you how many customers we welcome in that last week before Christmas who are a little stressed out about finding last-minute presents. Perhaps I can help, in my own small way, to make your holidays a bit more enjoyable and a bit less stressful.
Here are some fantastic gift books coming out in the next month to get you started checking off that long gift list! Don’t worry; I checked it twice to make sure all these books are especially nice.
We must start, of course, with photographer Fred Lyon’s beautiful new compilation, “Vineyards” (November 5). Lyon is 94 and shows no signs of slowing down. He grew grapes here in Napa for 30 years, so this is a subject close to his heart. Several of these striking, luminous photographs feature Napa vineyards or those close by in our neighboring wine country regions. The cover, and many of the photographs, is in black and white, adding a cinematic, old country feel to the landscapes we see every day.
The book features vineyards from around the world, yet always returns to those close to Lyon’s, and our, home. This gorgeous compendium is a must for any Napa coffee table.
Keeping things local, we move to a fascinating study of California landscaping, “Regional Landscape Architecture: Northern California, Rooted in Resilience” (November 28). This beautifully photographed and illustrated book presents 30 case studies of gardens throughout Northern California, including two in Napa and five in Sonoma, that are expressly designed for resilience, keeping the area’s topography and microclimates in mind.
These amazing outdoor spaces are examples of exceptional regionally-focused landscaping require little maintenance from their owners, a goal to which I think every gardener can aspire.
For those whose tastes remain local but whose minds meander, Nick Neely’s “Alta California: From San Diego to San Francisco, A Journey on Foot to Rediscover the Golden State” (November 5) is a wonderful read. To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Portola Expedition, Neely walked the historical El Camino Real, a 650-mile trek tracing the route of the first Spanish exploration of what they came to call Alta California.
If you grew up in California and can remember your elementary school years (good luck!), some of these names might sound familiar. The walk took Neely 12 weeks; this book is not only his account of the journey itself, but a reminder of the history of our state, both natural and human.
Kassia St. Clair is the author of the incredibly popular “The Secret Lives of Color,” so it’s a pleasure to introduce her newest, “The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History” (November 12). The history of thread spans an astonishing 30,000 years, and St. Clair takes us on a journey from thread’s beginning up to our present moment and even into the future. Like Mark Kurlansky’s explorations of history through a single object (“Cod,” “Salt,”), St. Clair reveals how the discovery and use of new technologies involving thread lead to some of the greatest achievements in human history. Would we have been able to traverse vast oceans without sails, or send people into space with nothing between them and the void but some thin layers of fabric? Thread has affected our society and our economy every step of the way, as St. Clair so brilliantly elucidates.
For the home chef, there are two wonderful Japanese cookbooks coming out next month. Beginners will enjoy Sonoka Sakai’s “Japanese Home Cooking: Simple Meals, Authentic Flavors” (November 19). Sakai is Japanese-American and has lived all over the world, though she currently resides here in California. Her focus in this mouthwatering cookbook is to make Japanese cooking accessible to American home cooks. The ingredient lists are short, the instruction is impeccable, and the dishes are deliciously authentic. For the more advanced home cook or working chefs, Japanese food icon Nancy Singleton Hachisu’s “Food Artisans of Japan: Recipes and Stories” (November 5) delves deeper into this ancient cuisine. Hachisu was born here in California but has lived in Japan for decades, where she is a popular TV food personality. She passionately advocates for local farmers and retaining the traditional methods of food preparation, particularly preserving, a hot topic in the culinary world. This latest book features Hachisu’s favorite chefs and artisans talking about their deep connection to local ingredients and their community; each profile of a chef features several recipes.
Is there a millennial or Generation Z’er on your list? Jenny Slate is a popular actress, best known for her comedic roles (any Parks & Recreation fans out there? She’s the woooooorst!) Her debut book, “Little Weirds” (November 5), defies easy classification and introduces us to the intelligence that lies behind Slate’s outrageous performances. Essays, dreams, memoir, and fiction weave in and out of each other, making this a book that’s as easily read in bits and pieces as all the way through in one glorious sitting.
For the fiction lover, “The Starless Sea” (November 5) is Erin Morgenstern’s long-awaited follow-up to the massive bestseller, “The Night Circus.” Morgenstern’s books glide that beautiful, thin line between magical realism and fantasy, making them accessible and enjoyable for a wide range of readers.
This is a book for people who love books, for people who love adventure, for people who love romance, for people who love getting lost in a world on a dark, cold night wrapped in a warm blanket with a hot cup of tea in their hand and a puppy sleeping on their feet.