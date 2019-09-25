Though our days are still warm, you can tell by the deeper cooling of the nights (and the frantic harvesting we see in vineyards all around us) that fall is on its way.
It will be October soon - orange-red leaves, crisp mornings, proliferating pumpkins, all culminating in the sugary shock of Halloween. I could easily give you a long list of exceptionally scary novels to read in celebration of this spooky month, but that would only appeal to a few of you. Frankly, it’d be easier to just point you to my bookstore’s very full Steven King et al bookcase and let you have at it.
Instead, I’ll highlight a few upcoming books, fiction and nonfiction, that I think will get you in the mood for Halloween just as well.
There’s a strong correlation between the moon and mysticism. The natural world, of course, is every day affected by this ghostly satellite, and up until fairly recently in human history, its waxing and waning were our most constant time keeper. No wonder it holds such sway over folklore, mythology, and spirituality.
But rarely do we ever think to question how it got there, and what made it into the luminous sphere we see in our sky. Erik Asphaug is a professor of planetary science at the University of Arizona and a well-respected, award-winning astronomer whose focus is the geology of comets and asteroids as well as planet formation. His book “When the Earth Had Two Moons” (Oct. 29) seeks to explain the origin of our constant companion.
The mystery started in 1959, when a Soviet probe sent back images of the far side of the moon that showed enormous mountains instead of another smooth plain like the one we always see from Earth. How could this be? Asphaug uses his exploration of the answer to elucidate how planets formed all over the universe, a process we might think of as quiet and meandering but that was actually quite violent. I guarantee that you will never look up at our silent sister the same way again.
Leigh Bardugo is best known for her “Six of Crows” duology, popular young adult fantasy novels that won over our bookseller Ever and many teens around the world. With the publication of “Ninth House” (Oct. 15), Bardugo jumps to adult fiction and brings us a tale of secret societies and forbidden magic.
Bardugo knows what she’s writing about: she’s a graduate of Yale and belongs to one of its oldest secret societies herself, though one hopes this novel is not based on her experiences there. Galaxy “Alex” Stern, former hippie and deadbeat, sole survivor of an unsolved multiple homicide, is offered the chance to attend Yale fully funded. She takes the deal but wonders what the catch is, and it turns out that her benefactors want her to keep an eye on the university’s secret societies. Full of trust fund babies and future politicians, Alex discovers there’s more going on behind closed doors than fancy dinner parties and networking. Such as, perhaps, raising the dead?
The use of herbs in medical and spiritual matters has been practiced for millennia, and the fact that most of our modern pharmaceutical pantry is derived from plants backs up the claim that herbs have power. Aspirin is derived from the shrub Spiraea, garlic is antimicrobial, and ginger has long been known to settle stomachs. As humans make an effort to get back in touch with nature, we booksellers have noticed an increased interest in nature-based spirituality.
Sometimes this is formalized as Wicca or witchcraft, other times it’s a bit more amorphous, based on what that person is drawn to: crystals, tarot cards, astrology. Herbs can be used in many of these practices, but figuring out which ones to use and how to use them can be daunting. “The Illustrated Herbiary Collectible Box” (Oct. 15) bundles an incredibly popular guide book to herbs and how to use them by Maia Toll in an attractive box with an oracle card set and a beautiful little pouch. This will make a lovely gift for anyone interested in exploring spirituality through the fascinating world of herbs, perhaps on All Hallow’s Eve.