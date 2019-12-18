One of Napa Valley’s greatest holiday traditions — "The Nutcracker" at the Lincoln Theater — treats audiences to three performances of the Christmastime classic in a single weekend, but the preparation and rehearsals required to produce the show take several months and hundreds of hours of hard work and dedication.
From the tiniest of dancers playing cookies and angels to the larger-than-life role of Mother Ginger, The Nutcracker is a complex production with dozens of literally moving parts.
Pulling off a flawless performance is no easy feat.
“If there is anyone out there who doesn’t think dance is a sport, the sweat flying off these dancers as they run off stage to their next cue proves that theory incorrect,” parent and backstage volunteer Tracie Miller said. “What these kids are doing physically, mentally and emotionally on stage is truly breathtaking.”
Napa Regional Dance Company (NRDC) is now entering its 19th season producing the holiday classic.
This year’s performance, taking place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, has 46 cast members, including both children and adults, as well as multiple volunteers working backstage to help with costumes, hair, makeup, and props.
Miller admitted that the first time she worked backstage, it was “a little intimidating.”
“This is a massive, full-blown production with moving backdrops and stage props and dancers sprinting from stage right to stage left while fixing their costumes and spraying their hair and tightening their shoes,” Miller said. “If you don’t know what your job is, just get out of the way. But that is what is so amazing; everyone knows what to do from the 5-year-old dancers to us old fogie adults.”
The Nutcracker begins with a Christmas Eve party scene, where Clara receives a wooden Nutcracker toy from her mysterious Godfather Drosselmeyer.
Unique to NRDC’s Nutcracker is the addition of Tchaikovsky’s Silver Fairy Music from Sleeping Beauty, said Wanda Martin McGill, NRDC’s executive director. This allows the dance company’s youngest dancers, ages 5-8, to perform as porcelain dolls as part of the Christmas Eve party.
The party scene also includes several adult cast members, who are typically parents of the dancers.
“Each child is given a ‘character parent’ and they each create new family dynamics on stage,” McGill said. “There are 25 cast members on stage at any given time so the party is very full.”
The majority of the adult cast members are working professionals who take time out of their busy schedules to participate, McGill said. Some of this year’s cast members include a local sheriff and his wife, a local speech therapist, an attorney, and at least two doctors, she said.
The adults are usually required to attend rehearsals for one to two hours every Saturday starting in September.
Jeanmarie Wolf, an adult cast member, will perform as Mother Ginger. Her scene is approximately three minutes long. Wolf describes it as “organized chaos.”
“Mother Ginger is definitely a challenge because the costume is huge and cumbersome,” Wolf said. “It takes two to three helpers backstage to get me ready, but I love the role. I think of myself as more of ‘comic relief’ than a dancer in that costume.”
The traditional Mother Ginger costume is so heavy that some productions traditionally cast a man for the role. The immense size of the costume makes for limited movement, and bending over is “not an option,” Wolf said.
“I did have a year where I tripped on the hem of the skirt and almost went head first,” Wolf said. “This would have been quite a disaster as it would be like a beetle on its back that can’t get back up.”
As Mother Ginger’s scene unfolds, it appears several “cookie” characters (played by ballet students as young as 7) are hiding under her immense skirt, but in reality, there is much more technique involved, Wolf explained.
“The little ones wait in the wings and, as I swing the skirt backward, one of the cookies gets under, then I swing forward and the cookie pops out onto the stage. It is a great illusion when we get it right,” Wolf said. “I have had a few cookies get ‘stuck’ and we figure that out. Then we all dance together.”
The scene also includes two “bad cookies” who refuse to get back under the skirt, and Mother Ginger bribes them with candy canes.
“At the last second, I lift up the skirt and they disappear,” Wolf said. “It really is fun to watch.”
Auditions and rehearsals
Auditions for The Nutcracker take place in May, the cast is notified in August, and rehearsals begin in September.
While The Nutcracker is a Napa Regional Dance Company production, auditions are open to students from any dance school.
Dancers with major soloist roles rehearse six days per week for about an hour or two each day. The younger dancers rehearse within their regular one-hour class time and then an additional hour to two hours on Saturdays, McGill said.
“Since most of the solo roles are performed by our local high school students, we have to balance their academics along with the rehearsals,” McGill said. “They put in an average of 10 hours a week leading up to the performance. Far less than what is expected in a professional company but a wonderful introduction to the standard expectations for performance and artistic preparation.”
Haley Miller, 16, has performed in The Nutcracker for 11 years. This year, she will have a starring role as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“I have been dreaming about this since I had my first Nutcracker at the age of five,” Miller said.
As a soloist this year, Miller said the hours put into rehearsals are challenging but exciting.
“The rehearsal process is demanding and you have to be really committed, but it is also really fun,” Miller said.
The Thursday prior to the first live performance is a “tech rehearsal,” parent and backstage volunteer Shelley Webb Surh said. This is a chance to “iron out all the technical aspects” including lighting and sound, she said.
Friday is the dress rehearsal with the live orchestra, which is “everyone’s chance to make any mistakes and get out any nervousness,” Surh said.
“There is a saying that ‘bad dress rehearsal, great performance,’ which often rings true, so we try not to worry too much if something didn’t go as planned,” Surh said.
The dress rehearsal, which takes place the night before the show, is “a little chaotic,” said parent Angie Ito, who also volunteers backstage. There’s nervous energy, and it’s a time to make mistakes and fix them, she said.
“This is often the first time the dancers have the chance to dance in their costumes, with and around props, and onstage,” Ito said. “Backstage helpers are figuring out when and where to put things. It is truly an amazing experience to be part of that magic.”
When the day of the show arrives, she said, everything falls into place.
“After six-plus months rehearsing, it pays off and we get to experience a beautiful ballet,” Ito said.
Like waiting for a rocket ship to launch
The first live performance of The Nutcracker takes place at 2 p.m. on a Saturday.
Surh said there is an “electricity and excitement in the air” just before the dancers hit the stage.
“When our stage manager, Ms. Erin Leedom, says ‘places everyone, five minutes to start,’ all backstage helpers and dancers are incredibly focused and excited,” Surh said. “You can hear a pin drop backstage, all the way to the basement dressing rooms. It’s like waiting for a rocket ship to launch.”
Surh began working as a backstage helper to assist the little boys in the ballet. She’s now in charge of stage left.
Angie Ito volunteers backstage to help check young dancers in and out of each performance.
“Parents drop off their dancers, sometimes as young as 5 years old, and they are then within the studio’s care and responsibility for several hours,” Ito said. “It’s very important to keep the dancers safe. By checking the dancers in and out we know who is in the studio around the dancers and who and how to contact the parent/guardian if needed.”
Ito said she’s taken on this responsibility for many years and “loves it.”
“I feel confident telling parents their kids are going to be safe and it’s fun to share in their excitement for their performances,” Ito said.
While backstage, Ito also helps the younger performers get into their costumes and add “one last bobby pin” for perfect hair. She’s also on hand to glue decorations onto props.
“I love working backstage. We always have a meeting a month before the shows to go over roles and responsibilities. We talk about what worked last year, what didn’t work, and address potential issues and challenges,” Ito said. “We are a dedicated group and we are committed to doing what we can to help present an amazing show for our community.”
Rob Bosworth has been assisting in The Nutcracker production for about 13 years. Initially, he began volunteering to help support his daughter, Halle, when she was a ballet student.
Halle is now off to college, but Bosworth has stayed involved.
“You get to see the joy and the confidence that the dancers have. And everyone wants to help them put on a good show,” Bosworth said. “For me, it reminds me of the time I spent with my daughter there.”
Bosworth’s primary responsibility is to help with props.
“The biggest thing is to get everything to the theater… Then preparing it to go on stage, making sure all the lights work, everything works as it should,” Bosworth said. “After that, it’s just making sure you get everything on stage for each act.”
One of The Nutcracker’s most iconic props is the “growing Christmas tree.”
NRDC uses a “beautiful hand-painted tree,” which at first was too large for the stage and had inconsistent lighting, Bosworth said.
“You know the old Christmas lights, where one goes out they all go out. Well, they just kept sticking more lights on it so it became a little bit of a nightmare,” Bosworth said. “I told Wanda (McGill) I was taking her beloved Christmas tree home and redoing it.”
Bosworth cut it down to size and installed new LED lighting.
“Looks and works great now,” he said.
The costumes
Wendi Moore became involved in ballet costume design when her son began performing in The Nutcracker at age 5.
“It all started with a satin and velvet vest I created for him for the party scene, then I made more of the vests for other boys who joined the show,” Moore said.
Moore, who learned to sew at 8 years old, explained that costume design comes with an extra set of challenges.
A dancer’s jacket, for example, is different from a regular tailored jacket because a dancer needs to move with a full range of motion — like lifting their arms above their heads — without the jackets riding up, Moore said.
“What I love most about designing ballet costumes is the problem-solving,” Moore said. “There are dozens of decisions that go into the construction of a costume that make it beautiful, while at the same time functional.”
Sharon Wippern, who also creates costumes for The Nutcracker, said it takes about 24 to 72 hours to create each piece.
“The tutu I am working on now required custom dye, and a rolled-hem finish on 10 layers of tulle,” Wippern said. “That tutu takes me about 28 to 30 hours.”
Not all of the costumes have to be created from scratch each year. Many are reused but still need modifications.
“There are some costumes that are 10 years old and some that I am just finishing this year,” Wippern said. “Sometimes the fabrics become brittle, or threadbare or stained. There are always last-minute adjustments, the dancers are working so hard that there are almost always little adjustments to make things a little snugger.”
For the more complicated costumes, tutus, and jackets, Moore and Wippern said they begin working on design concepts as early as February or March.
“I like to play with various trims and fabrics, sometimes leaving them pinned to the design wall or mannequin for a while so I can add pieces or move things around until it feels right,” Moore said.
Moore said the most time-consuming costume she’s ever worked on for The Nutcracker was Sugar Plum’s tutu, because of all of the hand-sewn beading. But the “trickiest costume,” Moore said, was the jacket for the Prince.
“Wanda (McGill) found a vintage women’s blazer in beautiful deep navy velvet at Community Projects,” Moore recalled. “I deconstructed it, then remade the bodice to fit a man’s body, added blousy gold brocade sleeves—with fabric from a vintage tablecloth—and topped it with long blue velvet cuffs and crystal trim. That was fun.”
After the performances, every costume is laundered or dry cleaned. The more delicate costumes are hand-washed, Moore said. Then it all goes into storage until next year.
Wippern said creating costumes for The Nutcracker is the “most fulfilling thing” she has ever done, creatively.
“How many people get to say they are involved in building a project from start to finish? Not many. I am talking about sketching something out on paper, choosing colors, choosing materials, then manufacturing. Not many people get to do that.” Wippern said. “I am one lucky lady.”
The cost of a live orchestra
The live orchestra was added to The Nutcracker during NRDC’s 10th season in 2010.
McGill said the orchestra provides a “unique opportunity” for young dancers, who learn how to coordinate their steps with live music. The orchestra also enhances the experience for the audience.
“There is no comparison to the sound of live music filling the theater and dancers filling the stage at the same moment in time,” McGill said.
Providing an orchestra, however, is an expensive undertaking, McGill said. There have been years, since 2010, when the dance company was unable to include live music.
“We are not always able to raise the additional $30,000 to the production cost to have this happen each year,” McGill said. “The establishment of Napa Regional Dance Foundation in 2014 and non-stop efforts from the board members have successfully established the funding for the past four years.”
Wendi Moore, along with Mike Parsons and Gloria Gutierrez, are the founders of the nonprofit Napa Regional Dance Foundation, Moore said.
The Foundation’s mission, she said, is to help enrich Napa Valley youth and the community through dance education, performance, and artistic collaboration.
“Since its founding, we have raised money to bring live symphony accompaniment to The Nutcracker annually, fund master teacher programs, and to create other collaborative performance opportunities to young dancers in the Company,” Moore said.
Wolf has served on the board of the Napa Regional Dance Foundation for two years and was recently promoted to board president.
The addition of live music, Wolf said, elevates the entire performance.
The 2019 Symphony Project Campaign is currently underway, McGill said.
The final curtain descends
The most rewarding part of being involved in The Nutcracker, Wolf said, is watching the young dancers grow and mature — not only as dancers — but as young people.
“Many have started out as ‘cookies’ who dance with Mother Ginger, and they are so cute,” Wolf said. “In the blink of an eye, they are soloists dancing very challenging roles.”
Although she has two daughters of her own, Wolf said she feels like a “proud mama” of all of the young dancers during each Nutcracker production.
“It’s always sad to see the seniors leave and head off to college, but I have no doubt they will each do well in whatever field they pursue because of the level of discipline and determination it takes to be a dancer at this level,” Wolf said.
The last live performance of the weekend can feel bittersweet, Wolf said.
“Once the final curtain descends, we are all a bit sad, more eager for the next year to begin,” Wolf said.
For Ito, Napa Regional’s Nutcracker performance is a “magical and charming” experience.
“It warms your heart to know that local kids are performing it,” Ito said. “The quality goes so far beyond that though — from the breathtaking set and props to the lighting and beautiful orchestra, to the high-quality dancing — you are truly getting a professional show.”
Student Haley Miller described ballet as essentially therapeutic.
“What I enjoy most about ballet is being able to express my emotions and being able to use ballet as almost a sort of escape,” Miller said. “Whenever I come to class, once I start dancing, I am able to let out all of my worries and everything that has been on my mind and enjoy myself. Dance helps me let go and live in the moment, making me a much happier person overall.”
Ryan Halstead, 9, who plays the role of Fritz, said ballet is “really fun,” but harder than it looks.
“It’s kind of funny because when you see it from the stage it looks so easy, and you’re like, ‘I could do that.’ Then when you actually try it, it takes a lot of work,” Ryan said.
McGill, the dance company’s executive director, said it has been her “joy” to witness two generations of Napa Valley children perform in The Nutcracker.
“It’s been so rewarding to see these young dancers experience our program and create a lifetime of friendships and memories,” McGill said. “We are all looking forward to seeing the third generation of dancers and their families experience this amazing art form as they continue to celebrate dance.”