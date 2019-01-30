Napa Valley Youth Symphony presents a concert celebrating music education in the wine country at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Napa Valley Center for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
Two training orchestras -- The Santa Rosa Symphony’s Debut Youth Orchestra and Sinfonia of Napa Valley Youth Symphony -- start the evening with a program of classical arrangements under the direction of Alan Aníbal.
The Santa Rosa group will perform a medley of melodies from Edvard Grieg’s "Peer Gynt Suite" and an arrangement of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherezade.
Napa Valley’s training orchestra, Sinfonia, under the baton of NVYS artistic director Tristan Arnold will perform an arrangement of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Fandango" and "Alborada" from "Capriccio Espagnol."
The spotlight then turns to the winners of this year’s Napa Valley Youth Symphony concerto competition.
High school sophomore Gabrielle Cortez will perform the epic final movement of Camille Saint-Säens’ Third Violin Concerto. Cortez, a sophomore at Pacific Union College Preparatory School, started playing violin at the age of 4. This is her first season with NVYS.
Cellists Jasmin Cruz and Elena Pang will perform the first movement of Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Cellos. Jasmin Cruz, 16, a Junior at American Canyon High School, joined NYVS four years ago. Pang, 15, a sophomore at Napa Christian has been played the cello for 11 years and joined NYVS as a member of Sinfonia in fourth grade.
Violinist Justin Row will perform the first movement of Édouard Lalo’s showpiece "Symphonie Espagnole." Row, 17, a senior at Pacific Union College Preparatory School, has played violin for 11 years and joined Napa Valley Youth Symphony in fifth grade.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 5 to 18, free for under 5, and are available at LincolnTheater.com or the Lincoln Theater box office.
For more information, visit nvyso.org.