The circus doesn’t come to Napa that often; most often you have to travel elsewhere to experience the traditional thrills of the grand show under the big top.
But for three days in October, the Zoppé Italian Family Circus will be in Napa bringing with it flying trapeze artists, gravity-defying daredevils on tightropes, contortionists who can turn themselves in human snakes, equestrian marvels, silly clowns and even a couple of dogs that have been persuaded to jump through hoops.
For 177 years and six generations, the Zoppé family has traveled as circus artists, and they are something special, said Evy Warshawski, whose nonprofit E&M Presents, is bringing the circus to town.
The Zoppés began as began as street clowns and jugglers in Old-World Italian traditions and evolved into a full-blown traveling circus, sustained by the family for generation after generation.
In 2019, they have a new show, “La Nonna,” created as tribute to a Zoppé matriarch who kept the show alive during the Great Depression.
Chiara Zoppé, 16, will be making her debut as a co-director of a show that features a woman ring mistress, as well as three all-female troupes in what has been, until now, male-dominated disciplines: Cossack act rides around the ring, trapeze acts and contortionists.
“La Nonna celebrates the power beauty and elegance of women with a predominately female company of artists,” the company’s description of the new show reads. “This is a historic show for the greater circus community. Zoppé is at the forefront of what circus has to offer humanity while pointedly keeping in touch with true circus tradition.”
“La Nonna” tells the story of her sisters who have performed through the years. Though they’ve born the perception of accessory, women have always been integral to the circus.”
The leader of the circus is Alberto “Giovanni” Zoppé, who plays Nino the Clown.
“Circus is family, and those two are almost the same,” he says.
Why the circus?
It will the Zoppé’s second visit to Napa. The first time, Warshawski presented the circus was when she was artistic director of the Napa Valley Opera House. During her tenure as artistic director at the Opera House, 2004-2011, Warshawski, who had moved to Napa from Ann Arbor, Michigan, made it her mission to find the shows that would bring Napa audiences into the newly renovated Opera House, that had been saved by local citizens from demolition.
The result was a striking variety of performers from Arlo Guthrie to the Mongolian Throat Singers, from Elvis Costello to the guy who does crosswords for the New York Times, from Winton Marsalis to a home-grown production of Idol Napa Valley.
She decided to bring a circus to town to perform, not in the Opera House, but under its own big top on the grounds of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. It was show for families, from grandparents to toddlers. The people who saw the Zoppé circus in Yountville let Warshawski know they loved it.
Warshawski left the Opera House in 2011, after the Opera House board decided to take a different turn toward presenting a jazz-focused schedule.
By then, Warshawski and her husband Morrie, had found a home in Napa, and together they formed E&M Presents to continue to bring family-friendly programming to a community where it often seems in short supply.
Among the E&M shows, they’ve presented mad scientists, bubble experts and even a “Frozen” sing-along to town.
“One of the best things we do at E & M — and have done since Day 1 — is work with local, nonprofit social service organizations to distribute free tickets to kids and families who could otherwise not afford to attend,” Warshawski said. “Thanks to funding, we have given away hundreds of free tickets. We believe that it is important to provide live arts experiences to kids who may be inspired to some day bring their own talents to the stage.”
“And, it’s especially rewarding to watch kids “unplug” for an hour or two, meet the performers and experience something. All of our shows involve interaction with kids who are brave enough to volunteer to get on stage.”
This year, they decided to bring back the Zoppé circus.
“One of the things I loved about my time at the Opera House was saying to people, ‘You may not have seen this show, but I have and trust me, it’s good,” Warshawski said.
While it’s a risk presenting five shows over a weekend in the 500-seat tent, she said people are responding “buying four and five tickets together for a family outing.”
“Some days, you wonder if the risk, worries, stress and your energy is worth it all,” Warshawski said, but then she got a message from a ticket buyer that she shared:
‘’BTW,” the message read: “thanks for doing this show (and the others that you do) If your goal was to fill a cultural void in Napa you sure do! I do not have much family and only one small child in the mix but recognize the value of what you bring forward.’”