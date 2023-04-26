Thursday, April 27

Guess the Grape competition at Outer Space

6 p.m. Outer Space Wines hosts a Guess the Grape Smack-Down Competition at 974 Franklin St., Napa. Sign up in teams of two for $30 per team. Accepting up to 10 teams of two. Buy tickets at www.outerspace.wine. Contact Outer Space Wines at 707-657-7401 or contact@outerspace.wine for details.

Legacy Roundtable #2: Trailblazing Wine Makers

5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Yountville Arts presents the second Legacy Roundtable at Yountville Community Hall, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Four trailblazing winemakers, Kristin Belair (Honig), Genevieve Janssens (Robert Mondavi), Alison Doran (Hill Family Estate), and Celia Welch (Scarecrow), will talk about their history, work, and winemaking contributions with a table of 10 guests for 19 minutes. Tickets are $30 and include a cheese plate and four wine tastings. Attendance will be limited to the first 40 guests who buy tickets at www.yountvillearts.com.

Nimbash Community Work Party

5 to 8 p.m. Nimbus Arts will hold a Community Work Party of this year’s Nimbash at 649 Main St., St. Helena. Join for potluck dinner and a potluck of creative invention. Bring your family, friends, and artist friends to help create the artistic elements of Nimbash 2023. Visit www.nimbusarts.org for more information.

A dinner with Stemple Creek Ranch at Compline

6:30 p.m. Compline’s “Farm at the Table” dinner features Marin County’s Stemple Creek Ranch at 1300 First St., Suite 312, Napa. Loren Poncia, the owner of Stemple Creek Ranch, will give a short lesson and video on regenerative agriculture, followed by a three-course dinner by chef Jammir Gray featuring Stemple Creek’s grass-fed and grass-finished beef. The price is $115 per person at www.opentable.com.

JaM Cellars Presents Keb’ Mo’ at the Uptown

7 p.m. Keb’ Mo’ performs at the Uptown Theatre, located at 1350 Third St., Napa. With five Grammys and 14 Blues Foundation Awards, Keb’ Mo’ is a legendary artist in the music industry. Tickets range from $50 to $80 and can be purchased at www.uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Friday, April 28

Last Long Meadow Ranch Farmer's Market of the Season

8 a.m.-noon. Visit Farmstead's parking lot in St. Helena for Long Meadow Ranch's last mini farmer's market of the season before the St. Helena Farmers' Market starts on May 5. Browse products from various vendors. Location: Farmstead, 738 Main St., St. Helena. Website: www.longmeadowranch.com.

Pete Tillack Show at Gallery 1870

Noon-5 p.m. (April 28-30) See philosophical symbolism artist Pete Tillack at Gallery 1870. Eric Christensen's Homecoming Show is on May 6-7. Location: Gallery 1870, V Marketplace, 6525 Washington St., Yountville. Website: www.gallery1870.com; call 707-944-9670 or email info@gallery1870.

Lingua Franca Pop-Up at Stanly Ranch

(April 28-30) Luxury sweater brand Lingua Franca will host a pop-up event at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, including a private embroidery workshop.

Stags Leap District Vineyard to Vintner Weekend

(April 28-30) Enjoy a weekend of seasonally inspired dinners, wine tastings, and events with Stags Leap District wines. For more information, visit www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V.

Feel Good Fridays at Feast it Forward noon-6 p.m. Feast it Forward's The Studio offers 10% of bottle sales to a local nonprofit. Location: The Studio by Feast it Forward, 1301 McKinstry St., Napa. Website: www.feastitforward.com.

Tequila Masterclass at Copia

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Join CIA beverage expert Traci Dutton for a tequila tasting. Cost: $75. Location: CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. Register at culinary.edu.

Rosé Wine Tasting at Outer Space

5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a rosé wine tasting event. Cost: $20. Location: Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa. Website: www.OuterSpace.wine; call 707-657-7401.

The Skatalites at Blue Note Napa

6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. Jamaican ska band The Skatalites perform. Tickets: $35-$65. Location: Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Website: www.bluenotenapa.com.

Pink & White Party for Jameson Humane

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Attend the Pink & White Party at Von Saal Adjunkt in First Street Napa to benefit Jameson Humane. Tickets: $50. Location: Von Saal Adjunkt, 1300 First St., Suite 262, Napa. Purchase at www.etapestry.com.

Dueling Pianos at Acumen

7 p.m.-9 p.m. (April 28-29) Enjoy a dueling pianist entertainment show with Michael Mastromatteo and Susie Kingsbury. Location: Acumen Cellars, 1315 First St., Napa. Call 707-492-8336 or visit www.acumenwine.com.

Dawn Rose at Picayune Cellars

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Dawn Rose performs in Calistoga. Location: Picayune Cellars, 1440 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

World Affairs Napa Valley Earth Day Program

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day with keynote speaker Brian Freedman, author of "Crushed - How Climate Change is Altering the Way We Drink," and a panel of Napa Valley growers and vintners. Tickets: $40 online, $45 at the door. Location: Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Purchase at www.worldaffairs.org or call 707-738-4500.

Eggcorn and Monica da Silva at The Hollywood Room

7 p.m. Enjoy live performances by Eggcorn and Brazilian-American singer-songwriter Monica da Silva. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Location: The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Website: www.napadistillery.com.

Saturday, April 29

Calistoga Farmers' Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit the Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street for the Calistoga Farmers Market. Find fresh, locally grown produce and flowers, gourmet and prepackaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Learn more at calistogafarmersmarket.org.

Napa Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon at 1100 West St. at Pearl Street. The nonprofit Napa Farmers Market, established in 1986, offers a wide selection of local produce, meat, eggs, seafood, prepared foods, and hand-crafted items sold by family farmers and small business vendors. Shop early for fresh berries. Visit napafarmersmarket.org for more information and to sign up for the market's newsletter.

Worm Composting Workshop

Noon-2 p.m. Join the UC Master Gardeners for a worm composting workshop on April 29. Learn about worm compost and maintaining a worm box, and receive a free worm compost tool kit, including worms. Register in advance at cityofnapa.org. The workshop takes place at UC Cooperative Extension Napa County, 1710 Soscol Ave No. 4, Napa. Contact the recycling team for further information or workshop questions.

New Tech Arts & Crafts Fair

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friends Of New Tech (FONT) board hosts the New Tech High School's Spring Arts & Crafts Fair on April 29. Discover handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Admission is free. For questions, email kimssweetkarma@gmail.com. The fair takes place at New Tech High School, 920 Yount St., Napa.

Independent Bookstore Day

Celebrate the 10th Independent Bookstore Day on April 29 with Bookmine. Enjoy festivities and special guests as the bookstore commemorates indie bookstores and anticipates moving to a new location. Visit Bookmine at 964 Pearl St., Napa, 707-733-3199, and 1315 Main St., St. Helena, and Oxbow Public Market, Napa, or go to napabookmine.com.

Cakebread Chardonnay Day

Starting at 11 a.m. on April 29, celebrate Cakebread Cellars' 50th anniversary with the unveiling of the 50th anniversary Chardonnay collection. The event features four single-vineyard Chardonnays from Milton Road, Tinsley Ranch, Cuttings Wharf, and Foster Road. Tickets are $125 at exploretock.com. Cakebread Cellars is located at 8300 St Helena Highway, Rutherford. Visit cakebread.com for more details.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

10 a.m.-noon. The Napa County District Attorney's Office and local agencies present "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" at Veterans Memorial Park, downtown Napa. The walk invites the community to empathize with women who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. Participants will wear red pumps and engage with representatives from various agencies that support victims. Suggested donation: $10 individual, $50+ for a team. Proceeds benefit NEWS Napa. Register or donate at www.classy.org; contact Christine McMillan at 707-253-4077 for questions.

Organ Odyssey at Napa Yard

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Enjoy live music by Organ Odyssey at Napa Yard in South Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Free admission. Visit www.napayard.com.

Mr. Pink Patio Party at Compline

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Compline's fourth annual Mr. Pink Patio Party, featuring local rosé producers, a DJ, and a 30% ticket proceeds donation to IIBA. Advance tickets: $50 at complinewine.com, $60 on the day. Compline Restaurant, First Street Napa, 1300 First St. No. 312, Napa.

ParentsCAN High Hopes Gala

6 p.m. ParentsCAN hosts the High Hopes Gala at the Westin Verasa hotel at 1314 McKinstry St. in Napa. Tickets: $200 per person at parentscan.org; contact Christine Roth at chrisr@parentscan.org or 707-253-7444 ext. 114 for more information.

Spring JaMBash

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Kick off the festival season with the Spring JaMBash in downtown Napa. Limited tickets at $125 per person. JaM Cellars, 1460 First St., Napa, www.jamcellars.com.

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory presents a restored version of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's classic film, "The Tales of Hoffman." Tickets: $15 at www.brownpapertickets.com or the box office. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, 707-255-5445, jarvisconservatory.com.

Dan Martin and the Noma Rocksteady Band

8 p.m. Dan Martin and the Noma Rocksteady Band perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets: $10 and $20. Visit www.bluenotenapa.com.

High Noon with Jeff Jernigan

7 p.m.-9 p.m. High Noon and Jeff Jernigan perform at the Hollywood Room of Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Limited seating; arrive early.

Xochitl at Moonshine Theater

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Xochitl performs at Moonshine Theater, Mount View Hotel & Spa, 1457 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets: $15 at www.eventbrite.com.

The Band Hayez at Be Bubbly

8 p.m.-11 p.m. Celebrate LGBTQ people with The Band Hayez at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Call 707-637-4532 or visit www.bebubblynapa.com for more.

Sunday, April 30

Napa Valley Wine Library Collection Grand Tasting

4-6 p.m. - The Napa Valley Wine Library Collection’s 49th annual Grand Tasting, A Vintner’s Choice, will be held at The Grove at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa. This grand tasting will bring together 50 Napa Valley wineries from 16 appellations. Meet owners and winemakers and enjoy their wines, which range from productions of fewer than 50 to more than 2,000 cases. Individual membership in the society plus the tasting is $175. Dual membership plus the tasting is $335. Buy tickets at napawinelibrary.com.

Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space Wines Napa Valley

Noon-5 p.m. - Bring your pooch(es) and enjoy a glass or bottle of wine with your furry or hairy friend at your side at Outer Space Wines in Napa. Every Sunday is Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space Wines. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will be attending with cute, adoptable animals from 1 to 3 p.m. Twenty percent of wine bar sales will be donated to this nonprofit organization. That’s My Dawg Hot Dog Cart will be there, too, on April 30. Visit OuterSpace.wine for more information.

St. Helena Community Band Concert

4 p.m. - The St. Helena Community Band will be playing at St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center in Napa. The band was founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 2007 to bring together all ages and stages of musicians for the community. The band, now 40-50 strong, is under the direction of Andy Collinsworth, Sonoma State University Music Department chair and director of bands. Admission is free, and seating is open, so come early. Visit sainthelenaband.org for more information.

The Napa Wine Experience & Auction

5-10 p.m. - Team SF Bay and NapaRio present The Napa Wine Experience & Auction benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at NapaRio in Napa. Enjoy local music, wine, craft beer, food, a silent auction and more. The ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, with food and drinks for sale. Tickets are $40 at napa-wine-experience until April 28, and the price goes up to $50 at the door. Call Tina at 707-548-5819 or email napariosocial@gmail.com with questions.

Elaine Jennings at Be Bubbly

3-6 p.m. - Elaine Jennings sings at Be Bubbly in Napa. Jennings is a multitalented singer who has been featured in major productions throughout the Bay Area. She is currently performing with her jazz duo featuring favorites and lesser-known compositions from the Great American Songbook. Tickets are $30 at exploretock.com.

