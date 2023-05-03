Arts & Entertainment calendar

Your guide to events, music, wine, food and community events in Napa County. Get out there and have a good time!

Thursday, May 4

NapaLife live on KVYN

7:30 a.m. Join Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com. They discuss the latest news of food, wine, entertainment, and arts.

Geeks Who Drink trivia at the Hollywood Room

7 p.m. Geeks Who Drink hosts a live pub quiz at Napa Valley Distillery's Hollywood Room. It's free to play with prizes for winners. No more than six players per team. Address: 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Website: www.napadistillery.com.

Resilient Landscaping for Fire and Drought

6-7 p.m. UC Master Gardeners of Napa County and Napa Library host a workshop on resilient landscaping for fire and drought prevention. Pre-register at ucanr.edu. Address: Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa.

Champagne Widows Comparative Tasting with Rebecca Rosenberg

5-6 p.m. Join author Rebecca Rosenberg for a brut Champagne tasting and book signing at Be Bubbly. Tickets are $45 at www.exploretock.com. Address: Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Phone: 707-637-4532. Website: www.bebubblynapa.com.

J.L. Chave Rhône wines at Outer Space

5-7 p.m. Taste 2020 vintage wines by Hermitage producer Jean Louis Chave at Outer Space Wines. Cost is $20 per tasting. Address: 974 Franklin St., Napa. Website: www.OuterSpace.wine. Phone: 707-657-7401.

Peabo Bryson at the Blue Note

8 p.m. Grammy Award-winning vocalist Peabo Bryson performs at the Blue Note. Tickets are $65 to $125. Address: 1030 Main St., Napa. Website: www.bluenotenapa.com.

David Sedaris at the Uptown

JaM Cellars presents humor writer David Sedaris at the Uptown Theatre. A few verified resale tickets may be available at www.uptowntheatrenapa.com. Address: Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Website: www.uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Friday, May 5

Feel Good Fridays at Feast it Forward

12-6 p.m. The Studio by Feast it Forward donates 10% of all bottle sales to a local nonprofit. Address: 1301 McKinstry St., Napa. Website: www.feastitforward.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Priest Ranch Tasting Room

4-6 p.m. Priest Ranch Tasting Room celebrates Cinco de Mayo with tacos, wine, and mariachi music. Cost is $85. Reserve at www.exploretock.com or call 707-944-8200. Address: 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Website: www.priestranchwines.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Outer Space

5-9 p.m. Outer Space Wines celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Mex-Pop tunes, wine cocktails, and snacks. Address: 974 Franklin St., Napa. Website: www.OuterSpace.wine. Phone: 707-657-7401.

Alvon Johnson at Picayune Cellars

5-7 p.m. Alvon Johnson performs at Picayune Cellars in Calistoga, showcasing his diverse musical talents. Address: 1440 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

Merryvale Friday Music on the Terrace

5-7 p.m. Merryvale Vineyards starts its Summer Music Series with guitarist Carlos Herrera and food from La Condesa Taqueria. Address: 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Website: www.merryvale.com. Phone: 707-963-7777. Email: events@merryvale.com.

Crush 29 at Napa Yard

5:30-8:30 p.m. Crush 29 performs for Cinco de Mayo at Napa Yard, offering special drinks and snacks. Address: South Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Website: www.napayard.com.

Music returns to NapaSport

6-9 p.m. NapaSport SteakHouse partners with The Forge Pizza for its Summer Music Series, featuring the Rootsman Project and Cinco de Mayo drink specials. Address: 145 Gasser Drive, Napa. Website: www.napasportsteakhouse.com.

Cinco de Mayo at La Calenda

May 5, 6-9 p.m. and May 6, 11 a.m. onwards. La Calenda hosts a Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, drink specials, and live music from Mariachi Mexicanisimo on Friday. On Saturday, enjoy a street fiesta with mariachi, piñatas, face painting, food, and drinks. Address: 6518 Washington St, Yountville. Website: www.lacalendamex.com.

Bel Canto Spring Concert

7:30 p.m. Bel Canto vocal chamber ensemble's concert, Song of the Woods, benefits the Land Trust of Napa County. The performance takes place at Napa Methodist Church. For more information and tickets, visit www.belcantonv.org.

Saturday, May 6

Napa Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon. Nonprofit organization offering a large selection of locally grown and produced food at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More information at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

Pancake breakfast at Bale Grist Mill

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Annual fundraiser benefiting the Napa Valley State Parks Association. Tickets are $10 at breakfast. Bale Grist Mill, 3369 St Helena Highway, St. Helena. Email association@napavalleystateparks.org.

Calistoga Farmers Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers, plants, gourmet food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts at the Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street. More information at calistogafarmersmarket.org.

Mindful Meditation and Yoga at Harvest Inn

9 - 10 a.m. Weekly wellness practices on the Vin Rose Lawn (weather permitting). Cost is $25. Harvest Inn, One Main Street, St. Helena. Email tamarastanfill@harvestinn.com or call 707-963-9463.

Geek Out Napa Valley

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Napa County Library presents its first Comic-Con, featuring local vendors, crafts, games, authors, and food. Costume contest and swag available. Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. More information at www.napalibrary.org or call 707-253-4235.

Crocker & Starr Winery Spring Fling

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Stroll through the vineyard and enjoy BBQ, new Sauvignon Blanc, and Malbec releases. Admission is $75 per guest. Crocker & Starr Winery, 700 Dowdell Lane, St. Helena. Call 707-967-9111 or email reservations@crockerstarr.com.

AAPI Cooking with a Comedian at the Meritage

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Join Filipino-born chef Carlo Narabal and Japan-born comedian Aiko Tanaka at The Meritage Resort and Spa to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Prepare a traditional Filipino meal and enjoy culinary tips, tricks, and laughter. The wine sponsor is Napa De Oro, a Filipino-owned winery in Coombsville. Tickets are $140. Address: Food & Wine Center at the Grand Reserve at The Meritage, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Visit www.meritageresort.com for more information.

di Rosa Day: Spring Fever

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Celebrate art and nature at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Activities include art stations, live music, food, beverages, artist talks, and performances. Tickets are $50 general admission, $40 for members, and $20 for minors 3-20. Buy tickets at dirosa.org or call 707-226-5991.

Robert Craig Winery Spring Soiree

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Enjoy great wine, food, music, and games at the downtown Napa tasting salon. Cost is $100. Robert Craig Winery, 1553 Second St., Napa. Email info@robertcraigwine.com or call 707-252-2250.

Joseph Cellars Casino Party

12-3 p.m. Enjoy games, prizes, wine, and pizza at Joseph Cellars Winery. The price is $150 per person. Address: Joseph Cellars Winery, 4455 St Helena Highway N., Calistoga. Contact: mail@josephcellars.com or visit www.josephcellars.com for more information.

Schramsberg & Davies Spring Release

12 - 3 p.m. Celebrate founder Jack Davies' 100th birthday with a walk-around tasting of Schramsberg sparkling and Davies red wines, paired with all-American inspired bites and live music in the Jack & Jamie's Grove. Enjoy food from Morimoto, Brix, Chef Jeff, Calistoga Catering Co., and DiFilippo Woodfire Pizza. The cost is $370 per person. Address: Jack & Jamie's Grove, 1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga. Visit www.schramsberg.com for more information.

Coombsville AVA Grand Tasting

1 - 4 p.m. More than 25 wineries from the Coombsville American Viticultural Area will pour their wines at CIA at Copia. Tickets are $150 at www.exploretock.com. Coombsville Vintners & Growers Association, www.coombsvillenapa.org. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

For the Love of Dance

2-3:30 p.m. Join a free FUNraiser with Simon Bull at Meuse Gallery in St. Helena. Carmel Dance Festival's resident company, Ballare Carmel, collaborates with painter Simon Bull in a fusion of dancing and painting. Proceeds provide scholarships for promising dancers and fellowships for emerging choreographers. Address: Meuse Gallery, 1331 Main St., St. Helena. Visit www.meusegallery.com for more information.

A Room of One's Own with Sam Reider

2 p.m. Pianist, accordionist, and composer Sam Reider performs baroque, boogie-woogie, and Americana at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Contact: 707-256-7500 or visit Festival Napa Valley for more information.

Kentucky Derby Party at Farmstead

2-4:30 p.m. Farmstead hosts its annual Kentucky Derby party with a big-screen viewing of the 149th Run for the Roses. Enjoy lunch al fresco, wine, specialty cocktails, a cigar roller, and a betting pool benefiting St. Helena Co-Op. Tickets are $75 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. Address: 738 Main St., St. Helena. Contact: visit@longmeadowranch.com, 707-963-4555, or visit www.longmeadowranch.com for more information.

Sip+Savor ‘23

3 -5:30 p.m. Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living presents SIP + SAVOR ‘23, featuring the Compassionate Heart Awards. Enjoy wine tasting from Napa Valley wineries, savory bites, and an auction to support the center's efforts to promote inclusion, justice, peace, personal empowerment, and equality. Pre-event discount tickets are $30. For additional information, call Mary Ward at 707-252-4847 or visit tinyurl.com/2023SIPtickets.

Elaine Jennings at Be Bubbly

3-6 p.m Elaine Jennings, a multi-talented singer, performs with her jazz duo featuring favorites and lesser-known compositions from the Great American Songbook. Address: Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Contact: 707-637-4532 or visit www.bebubblynapa.com for more information.

Neighborhood Table in St. Helena

5:30 - 9 p.m. The fourth annual Neighborhood Table event benefiting Mobile Health. Check www.shhfoundation.org for ticket availability. Dinner takes place at Adams Street and Library Lane, St. Helena.

It's a Grand Night for Singing at Jarvis Conservatory

7 p.m. Pianist and host Frank Johnson teams up with four singers from around the Bay Area for a diverse selection of songs. Tickets are $20 and include tapas and wine at intermission. Address: Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Contact: 707-255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com for more information.

Michelle Lambert at the Napa Yard

5-8 p.m. Singer-songwriter Michelle Lambert performs genre-bending music at Oxbow Gardens. Admission is free. Address: Napa Yard in the South Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Visit www.napayard.com for more information.

Morgan James at the Blue Note

6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. Singer Morgan James performs at the Blue Note on Saturday, May 6. Tickets are $35 to $65. Address: Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. Visit www.bluenotenapa.com for more information.

Clementine Darling, Zak Fennie, and Lindsay Gang at Hollywood Room

7-9 p.m. The Hollywood Room of Napa Valley Distillery presents Clementine Darling, Zak Fennie, and Lindsay Gang. Seating is limited; RSVPing does not guarantee a seat. Address: The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St. next to Highway 29 on the east, Napa. Visit www.napadistillery.com for more information.

Sunday, May 7

Napa Bikefest

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Napa Bikefest returns to South Napa Century Center, featuring the North Bay's largest bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo, and more. The event brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay and offers various attractions, such as food trucks, beer, wine, and live music from the Deadlies, Jealous Zelig, and Napa High Jazz Band. Find more information at www.napabike.org/bikefest. South Napa Century Center, Gasser Drive, Napa.

Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space

12 - 5 p.m. Bring your dog(s) and enjoy the Outer Space patio with wine and snacks. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will have animals for adoption from 1-3 p.m., and Frankie's Deli next door offers specials for Dog Day guests. Contact Outer Space Wines at 707-657-7401 or email contact@outerspace.wine. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, www.OuterSpace.wine.

Growing Olives

2-4 p.m. UC Master Gardeners host the Growing Olives workshop as part of their food-growing seminars. Learn about tree varieties, planting locations, maximizing fruit size and yield, drought tolerance, soils, irrigation, harvesting, and pest control. This is a free program, but pre-registration at ucanr.edu is required to receive the location.

Morgan James at the Blue Note

3 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. The Blue Note presents singer Morgan James, a Juilliard-trained singer, actress, songwriter, and recording artist based in New York City. With Postmodern Jukebox and her YouTube channel, her music videos have gained over 260 million views. Tickets are $35 to $65. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.