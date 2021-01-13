Arts Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

Virtual Comedy with Jeff Applebaum
Congregation Beth Shalom will host a virtual comedy night with headliner Jeff Applebaum, and featuring Patrick McDermott, at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. The cost is $75 per household, which includes a tin of Napa Nuts. (Additional tins are $25 each.)
Applebaum, a native of New York City, examines his particular life experiences in his clean comedy. These include being the only white kid on his Little League team in Queens, moving to Long Island for high school, having a Chinese wife and raising children who call themselves “Jewnese,” because he says it sounds better than “Chine-ish.”
He made his national TV debut on CBS as a comedian on the “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” He has also appeared on Comics Unleashed and Comedy.TV, Byron Allen’s nationally syndicated Entertainment Studios program, ABC-TV, “America’s Got Talent” on NBC and opened for and performed with comic legends Robert Klein, Mort Sahl, Richard Lewis, Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Kevin Pollak, Elayne Boosler, Jimmy “JJ” Walker, and more.
Applebaum played Joey Bishop in the long-running musical tribute “The Rat Pack Is Back,” in San Francisco, Chicago and Las Vegas. He also appears in the blockbuster film “The Pursuit of Happyness,” starring Will Smith.
Prior to comedy, Applebaum worked as an engineer, using his two degrees from MIT.
To sign up for the comedy night, call or text Maxine Miluso at 707-479-3312 or email maxinemiluso@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent to you.
More honors for ‘Fortnight on Maxwell Street’
Napa author and journalist David Kerns has received two new honors for the audiobook version of his novel, “Fortnight on Maxwell Street.” It received the AudioBookReviewer Award for the best book of 2020 by a new audiobook author and was recognized as an “Earphones Award Winner” by AudioFile, listing it among the most recommended audiobooks for January, 2020, alongside books narrated by Ethan Hawke, Laurie Anderson and others.
Published in 2018, “Fortnight on Maxwell Street” has been described as the “reluctant hero’s journey” of a med student who, in 1968, is on a rotation delivering babies for home births in the Chicago ghetto and gets caught up in the violence ignited after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Kerns said he wanted to give “very special kudos to narrator Doug MacKechnie, whose performance animated and elevated the novel well beyond the printed page. He is a wonderful voice actor.”
See fortnightonmaxwellstreet.com/audiobook for book details, bios, photo gallery, extensive reviews and an audio sample.
JaM Cellars launches happy hour podcast
The first six episodes of JaM Cellar’s new JaMHappyHour Podcast, featuring Mondo Cozmo, Lee DeWyze, and The Ghost of Paul Revere, are available now on all major streaming platforms. New episodes will drop every #WineWednesday showcasing interviews and live performances from musicians around the country.
A presenting sponsor of BottleRock Napa Valley, JaM Cellars launched a live, virtual JaMHappyHour series on Facebook Live in April in response to the COVID-19 event and venue closures. Featured artists to-date include The California Honeydrops, Mondo Cozmo, Royal Jelly Jive, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Matt Costa, Rainbow Girls, Bridget Kearny of Lake Street Dive, and Will Anderson of Parachute.
In December 2020, JaM Cellars announced a new partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a national non-profit organization providing financial assistance to career musicians in need. JaM Cellars has committed a minimum donation of $25,000 to Sweet Relief through 2021, and special JaMHappyHours will feature artists connected to Sweet Relief to raise funds for the non-profit’s COVID relief grants. These special JaMHappyHours benefiting Sweet Relief will also feature on the JaMHappyHour Podcast.
Listeners can access the JaMHappyHour Podcast through Apple Music, Spotify, and the JaM Cellars website at www.jamcellars.com/podcast.
