Arts Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

To sign up for the comedy night, call or text Maxine Miluso at 707-479-3312 or email maxinemiluso@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent to you.

More honors for ‘Fortnight on Maxwell Street’

Kerns David Kerns at JaM Cellars for the 2018 launch of "Fortnight on Maxwell Street."

Napa author and journalist David Kerns has received two new honors for the audiobook version of his novel, “Fortnight on Maxwell Street.” It received the AudioBookReviewer Award for the best book of 2020 by a new audiobook author and was recognized as an “Earphones Award Winner” by AudioFile, listing it among the most recommended audiobooks for January, 2020, alongside books narrated by Ethan Hawke, Laurie Anderson and others.

Published in 2018, “Fortnight on Maxwell Street” has been described as the “reluctant hero’s journey” of a med student who, in 1968, is on a rotation delivering babies for home births in the Chicago ghetto and gets caught up in the violence ignited after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Kerns said he wanted to give “very special kudos to narrator Doug MacKechnie, whose performance animated and elevated the novel well beyond the printed page. He is a wonderful voice actor.”