Arts Notes: Open, closed and postponed, COVID continues its impact on the arts

COVID-19 in all its forms continues to wreak havoc on the arts. Two shows the Register announced last week have since been postponed due to the current surge of the omicron variant.

E&M Presents' first show of 2022, "The Joshua Show," scheduled for Jan 31 has been postponed. Right now they are planning to go ahead with "The Amazing Bubbleman," scheduled for Feb. 13, at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit eandmpresents.org.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

"The Greatest Wagner Show Ever" originally scheduled for Jan. 15 at the Empress Theatre in Vallejo has also been postponed.

But there's good news too

Laura Rafaty, executive director of the Napa Valley Museum has extended the run of their hit show, “Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids" to April 10.

“This exhibit has struck a chord among those nostalgic for the days when we felt safe enough to play with danger,” said Rafaty who curated the original exhibition. “We’ve welcomed multiple generations of visitors in record number to this exhibit, remembering a more innocent time before ‘helicopter parenting’ and endless warning labels. Many visitors recount happy memories — and battle scars — from fingers burned on a Creepy Crawler hot plate, breaks and scrapes from popping wheelies on a Stingray bike, spills from a toxic chemistry set, or crash landings on a Slip n’ Slide. By popular demand, we are extending the exhibit to April 1 so more people will have a chance to remember the days when kids ran wild — for better or worse.”

Enjoy a blast from the past — literally — as you and your family travel through an exhibition celebrating those wild, wacky, “whammo” wonders that were our childhood toys, including Slip ‘N Slides, Lawn Darts, Creepy Clackers, and other tantalizingly toxic toys. The exhibit includes a “dangerously entertaining” audio tour narrated by the “Voice of Disney” Bill Rogers.

The Napa ValleyMuseum Yountville, at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.napavalleymuseum.org. The Museum is observing all COVID safety protocols, which are updated as the state, county, and Veterans Home requirements change.

And at di Rosa

"The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection" on view through summer 2022, features more than 125 works by collection artists including Joan Brown, Peter Voulkos, Jim Melchert, Roy De Forest and Carlos Villa, organized into six vignettes that capture the rebellious artistic communities that emerged in the Bay Area in the second half of the 20th century.

Through Feb. 20 di Rosa is also featuring "Any Eyes: Oliver Lee Jackson"

This exhibition presents — for “any eyes” — a selection of Jackson’s works in painting, sculpture, and mixed media. While recent retrospectives at the National Gallery of Art and Saint Louis Art Museum have brought renewed critical attention to Jackson’s paintings and works on paper, this exhibition highlights the true breadth of his practice, featuring previously unseen works in materials ranging from burlap, felt and paint to steel, wood and marble.

Over several decades, Jackson — whose studio is located in Oakland, Calif. has created a complex body of work that masterfully weaves together visual influences ranging from the Renaissance to modernism with principles of rhythm and improvisation drawn from his study of African cultures and American jazz. Born in St. Louis, Jackson taught at California State University, Sacramento, for many years. His artworks are also in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; The Metropolitan Museum, New York; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; Detroit Institute of the Arts; and many other public and private collections.

On Friday, Jan. 14, from noon to 12:30 p.m., explore the Jackson show with curatorial associate Twyla Ruby. The program is free with admission.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. "In Conversation" presents Oliver Lee Jackson and Diane Roby discussing "Any Eyes."

Find more information about di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art at dirosaart.org.