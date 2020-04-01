Arts Updates: Festival Napa Valley postponed

Festival Napa Valley, planning to celebrate their 15th anniversary in 2020, has announced that they will postpone their plans until 2021 "to protect the health and well-being of our artists, students, audiences, community and staff."
Their announcement read, "2021 will be a time to celebrate, with our spirits higher and our community stronger than ever, and with the restorative power of music serving as a catalyst in the rebirth of our hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We will go to work now to ensure it is a season of joy and inspiration."
They also hope to expand their fall and spring concert schedules, "and if the world situation improves in time, to reunite with you for a special event this summer."
Meanwhile, the organization has begun providing Napa Valley public schools much-needed 'distance learning,' or home-schooling, arts curriculum while schools remain closed. They are creating original digital content supporting artists, partners and community while social distancing remains in effect.
Ticket and pass purchasers will receive a full credit to be applied to the 2021 summer season, although supporters are encouraged to consider donating the value of their tickets to help sustain Festival Napa Valley through these challenging times. A full refund can also be issued upon request. The festival will contact all ticket and pass buyers with further information. Any questions can be addressed to the box office at 707-346-5052, or by email, boxoffice@festivalnapavalley.org.
Festival Napa Valley’s 15th anniversary season will take place July 16-25, 2021.
Virtual Happy Hours at JaM Cellars
Beginning April 2, JaM Cellars will be hosting daily virtual happy hours with Wine & Music Studio Manager, Jayme Greeson. These happy hours are open to the public via Zoom and each event will feature a new topic and special guest, including live-streamed acoustic performances from favorite JaMSession artists at home. Check the website, jamcellars.com, or their social media for updates.
Music in the Vineyards
Daria and Michael Adams, directors of the Music in the Vineyards chamber music series, say that they are hopeful the annual August concerts will happen, with season brochures scheduled to go out in April. Meanwhile, you can hear a Music In the Vineyards performance of George Enescu's "Romanian Rhapsody" on YouTube, youtube.com/watch?v=8T7gJWsUG7k&feature=emb_logo.
Cal Shakes cancels 2020 season
Citing safety concerns and financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) has canceled the 2020 performance season. The 46th season was set to open on May 30 with Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors and begin rehearsals in April. Cal Shakes has suspended all work on the 2020 season and "will focus on weathering the current health crisis and returning for a 2021 season," it announced in a press release.
The cancellation means Cal Shakes will suffer a loss of more than $1.2 million in earned revenue and has been forced to furlough 65% of its year-round employees—though they have committed to maintaining health coverage for employees through at least the end of April. The remaining staff is working at reduced hours and pay. In addition, a substantial number of local artists have lost work, both as performers and as artisans or technicians. Each summer, Cal Shakes hires upwards of an additional 150 people including actors, directors, choreographers, designers, technicians, stage crew, box office representatives, carpenters, electricians, stitchers, teaching artists, stage managers, front of house staff, scenic artisans, and props artisans.
Patrons who purchased subscriptions or flex passes are encouraged to donate the value of their tickets to Cal Shakes as a tax-deductible contribution to the theater. “This is a moment when we need our community more than ever,” said managing director Sarah Williams. “Any amount will go directly to supporting the artists and arts workers we employ and maintaining the organization. We are looking with optimism to the 2021 summer season at the Bruns, but we need the help of our community to get there.”
Those wishing to support Cal Shakes can make a donation at calshakes.org.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival hopes to reopen on Sept. 8
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) will delay its 85th season until Sept. 8, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season generally runs from March to November. OSF has laid off approximately 80% of its full time-staff, artists, and seasonal workers to mitigate losses. All laid-off company members with current OSF health benefits will have them fully paid for two additional months, with many expected to return to OSF when programming resumes.
From Sept. 8-Nov. 1, OSF will present a six-production schedule: "Bring Down the House, Parts I and II"; "The Copper Children"; "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; "Peter and the Starcatcher," and "The Tempest."
Nearly one half of the season’s original programming will be canceled. In addition to these plays, the Green Show is canceled for 2020.
OSF will be mounting a $5 million emergency funding campaign to address immediate cash-flow relief due to lost revenue and to grow digital infrastructure and content.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.