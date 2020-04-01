Arts Updates: Festival Napa Valley postponed

Festival Napa Valley, planning to celebrate their 15th anniversary in 2020, has announced that they will postpone their plans until 2021 "to protect the health and well-being of our artists, students, audiences, community and staff."

Their announcement read, "2021 will be a time to celebrate, with our spirits higher and our community stronger than ever, and with the restorative power of music serving as a catalyst in the rebirth of our hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We will go to work now to ensure it is a season of joy and inspiration."

They also hope to expand their fall and spring concert schedules, "and if the world situation improves in time, to reunite with you for a special event this summer."

Meanwhile, the organization has begun providing Napa Valley public schools much-needed 'distance learning,' or home-schooling, arts curriculum while schools remain closed. They are creating original digital content supporting artists, partners and community while social distancing remains in effect.