'A Man Without A Party;: A Napa author's tale of Nazi Germany resonates today

The real import of this book, though -- something that I, in my short time as a journalist, have realized -- is that journalists provide a very important service to society. Their job is to find out what is going on and communicate that to the populace.

A journalist’s access to information, often leads to an opinion about that information. Journalists therefore wield extraordinary power because they can fan the flames of dissent, or put societies at ease. They have the power to make reputations, but also destroy them. A journalist’s responsibility is to his readers, not his subjects. (Sorry Tres.)

For the good of Germany, Ossietzky felt it was his responsibility to publicize what Hitler’s government was doing, and condemn it. For this position, he went to prison. He was a determined pacifist, against war in all forms. He thought Germany was heading in the wrong direction as it built tanks and guns and war planes. He wrote and spoke passionately about this, refusing to compromise his principles in the face of a regime increasingly intolerant of dissent. He was a beacon of integrity in the cesspool of hypocrisy that was the Third Reich.