'A Man Without A Party;: A Napa author's tale of Nazi Germany resonates today

The creative community of the Napa Valley is a small world. On April 15, 2021, I published a review in this paper of Jennifer King’s “A Chorus Line” where I complained that I didn’t like it when artists made art about other artists - EG a novelist writing a novel about a novelist.
A day after the review was published, I received an email from a reader named Richard Tres, who, in a pedantic display that bordered on the sublime, took me to task for doing the same thing in the review that I said that I didn’t like.
I am not easily intimidated by letters like this. Actually, I rather enjoy the intercourse. I drafted an equally pedantic response, excited to spar with someone as clearly in love with language as I am. He responded the very same day, deftly eviscerating all of my arguments and pointing out that I misappropriated the author of a very well known book.
“Touchè,” I thought, as my tail flexed inward between my legs and my ears fell in humility and shame. But that only lasted briefly. I decided I had to get to know this brilliant, witty, and clearly very well educated man.
And that is what brought me to “The Man Without a Party: The Trials of Carl von Ossietzky” written by my correspondent, Tres, which was accompanied by the audiobook read by none other than Napa’s own Jennifer King.
Tres was an English and classics teacher at Justin-Siena for 34 years before he retired six years ago. In his retirement, while nannying his two granddaughters as his wife and daughter worked, he became fascinated with Germany in the 1930’s in the lead up to World War II. He drew many parallels between the Nazi party’s suppression of information and outright disinformation and similar behavior by the Trump administration.
Of particular interest was the life and work of Carl von Ossietzky who was a journalist for and eventual editor of The Worldstage, a newspaper in Berlin. It was shut down by Hitler because of its outspoken criticism of Germany’s rearmament after the Treaty of Versailles prohibited it from having a standing army after World War I.
In 1935, while in a Nazi prison, Ossietzky was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but was forbidden by Hitler’s government from traveling to Oslo to accept it. He died of tuberculosis in 1938.
About an hour and a half into the audiobook I had two thoughts. The first was that Tres must have had a blast writing this book. It’s no surprise to me now that a man with an education in classics from UC Berkeley, and a lifetime spent exploring the richness of the English language would be able to craft sparkling, clever prose that sounds and reads as effortlessly as a babbling brook in spring.
It seemed clear to me that Tres was taking five decades of writing experience and putting it into one book, holding back nothing, completely free to tell his story as mellifluously, articulately, and indeed perhaps, as pedantically, as he wanted to.
The second was that this must be the most demanding role of Jennifer King’s life. The strength and endurance required to articulate this 12-hour script was the vocal equivalent of running three successive marathons.
In doing so, the songbird-like quality and precision of her voice remained consistent through all 12 hours. And with a vocabulary so demanding, I imagine that the vocal training she’s had to do as a stage actress -- tongue twisters and such - gave her the skill necessary to deliver lines like this:
“But when Carl succeeded in trapping Engebreth in the corralled oval, he’d quickly clubbed the man with a stick of wood, which had suddenly materialized in Carl’s right hand, and down went the officious, pusillanimous, chauvinist, anal, ogrish, petty, oleaginous, stertorous, semi-literate, smelly homunculus onto the freshly raked sand of the exhibition grounds.”
This passage is from a dream Ossietzky had while in prison. You can see, he isn’t having a good time and makes a point of keeping his dreams to himself.
And that is not to mention the many paragraphs in which Tres has Ossietzky alluding to Greek and Roman mythology, the early 19th century German philosopher Freidrich Hegel, the 18th century German philosopher Immanual Kant and the contents of Berlin’s art museums, all punctuated by phrases in Latin.
The structure of the book is brilliant. Tres wrote it in alternating chapters between past and present. It opens in the present, with Ossietzky on trial for publishing a story deemed harmful to the state.
Subsequently, in the past,Tres describes Ossietzky’s first trip to a play with his step-father. Present: it’s Ossietzky being sent to prison for the first time. Past: his courting and marriage to Maud, an English expatriate living in Germany. It goes on to relate Ossietzky’s rise as a journalist and gadfly, his imprisonment in a concentration camp, his acceptance of the Nobel prize from a hospital room, and his eventual death.
The real import of this book, though -- something that I, in my short time as a journalist, have realized -- is that journalists provide a very important service to society. Their job is to find out what is going on and communicate that to the populace.
A journalist’s access to information, often leads to an opinion about that information. Journalists therefore wield extraordinary power because they can fan the flames of dissent, or put societies at ease. They have the power to make reputations, but also destroy them. A journalist’s responsibility is to his readers, not his subjects. (Sorry Tres.)
For the good of Germany, Ossietzky felt it was his responsibility to publicize what Hitler’s government was doing, and condemn it. For this position, he went to prison. He was a determined pacifist, against war in all forms. He thought Germany was heading in the wrong direction as it built tanks and guns and war planes. He wrote and spoke passionately about this, refusing to compromise his principles in the face of a regime increasingly intolerant of dissent. He was a beacon of integrity in the cesspool of hypocrisy that was the Third Reich.
Some people compared the Trump administration to Hitler’s Germany. After reading this book, I think that comparison is a little bit far-fetched. I feel pretty certain that America’s journalistic institutions and conventions remain safely ensconced in our social fabric. No matter how much Trump may have wanted to, there is no way he could shut down or imprison the editors of The New York Times or The Washington Post. Nor CNN or MSNBC. Journalism is alive and well in the United States, and has never been more important. Freedom of the press is a principle intrinsic to our way of life.
That is the lesson of this book. The media landscape today, especially the cable news cycle, may not inspire in you a sense of patriotism. But it should. Their ability to say or print what they want coincides with your ability to express yourself in any way you want. With the trials of Carl von Ossietzky fresh in my mind, that fact makes me feel proud to be an American.
