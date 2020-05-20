A shelter-in-place journal: More thoughts on Michener

“I’m not brilliant, but I’m dogged” is what James Michener told an interviewer from the American Academy of Achievement. But, given what I have learned about him from reading his memoir - his military service, his academic career, his insatiable travel lust, his art collecting, not to mention his 50 books, I would tend to disagree with his assessment of his intelligence. Humility, of course, is a virtue.
In this interview, he says that he is not a master of plot or psychology like some novelists. That probably accounts for his lackluster reception by the critics. But, he admits, he can tell a damn good story. And his sales indicate that that may be a better skill.
He was always uncomfortable being called an “author.” Authors, he said in his memoir, are the bearded and bespectacled men from England who have three names — Alfred Lord Tennyson, Samuel Taylor Coleridge. He considered himself to be a much more humble “writer.”
The best part of the interview is also the most telling piece of advice that he has to offer. The interviewer asked about his productivity. He explained that a long novel was going to take him three years. And he works on it 10 hours a day, seven days a week. “If you put in that kind of work on anything, you’re bound to come up with something” he said.
How many of us have the courage and fortitude to work on the same thing, with that consistency, for that long? How many of us have that kind of attention span? Not many.
But, how many of us are capable of doing that? Every single one of us.
Another reason I admire Michener is his sense of ethics and fairness. He was a liberal democrat who thought racism was abhorrent. Even in the 1950s, he thought it was a travesty that Mexican, Jewish, black and Asian people weren’t given the same opportunities in this country as white people. He also believed in paying his taxes and thought he was under taxed for what the government provided. He thought it was terrible that writers of good books, who may have critical success, do not have financial success, which is why he endowed the Iowa Writers Workshop and started the creative writing program at the University of Texas.
But what is most telling about his personal ethics are the stories he tells in his books. Currently I’m listening to “The Source,” his book about Israel. It is filled with memorable characters, but there is one whose situation I think really sums up the way Michener looked at the world. Indeed, this is an overtly feminist story, which was way ahead of its time in 1965.
Shimrith and Judah are a Jewish couple living in Makor, the fictional town through which Michener tells his story. Judah takes a trip to Ptolemaeis and leaves Shimrith alone for a week. Judah’s brother Aaron has been eyeing Shimrith and decides that he is going to seduce her while his brother is away. Aaron, in his head, has mistaken Shimrith’s civility for desire. He ends up raping her, violently. And he does so thinking she is enjoying it. He thinks that he has done her a favor.
Then he does it again, forcibly, in a corridor. She knew it was going to happen again and brought a dagger with her. But he slapped the dagger out of her hand, ripped off her clothes and had his way with her.
Ashamed and humiliated, she decided to go to her rabbi to see if anything could be done. This, the narrator says, was a mistake. The rabbi accuses her of seducing Aaron. Then he quotes something in the Talmud, the Jewish book of laws that were derived from the Old Testament, about how if a woman seduces another man she must marry him or be stoned to death.
The rabbi also asks why she didn’t come to him the first time. She explains that she was ashamed. The rabbi doesn’t believe her and doesn’t care. He thinks Shimreth wanted it in the first place, but is now having second thoughts. He basically dismisses her.
Then when Judah gets back from Ptolemais, Aaron strangles him in an olive orchard. Shimrith sees the dirt on Aaron’s sandals and knows he did it, but knows that no one is going to believe her. And, that same rabbi says that the Jewish law indicates if a Jewish man dies and he has no children, his wife must marry his brother so that his name will carry on.
Can you imagine a worse fate for a woman? To have the authorities side with the man who raped you? And then to be forced by an unfeeling, misogynistic patriarchy to marry that rapist? But, how often has this story happened in real life? How many Jewish women were put in that situation? And even in our current time, outside of Israel, how often has a woman been not believed, or even blamed for their being sexually assaulted?
This true, clear-eyed sensitivity to what is just and right is why we love James Michener. His characters conform to laws in a clearly defined moral universe. Some are winners and some are losers, but hard work and honesty often pay off. So too does truthfulness and integrity. Bad things may happen to one’s parents in a Michener novel, but their children will usually prosper.
One secret to success in corporate America is this: always under promise and over deliver. I think James Michener followed that advice. I can imagine him talking to his editor: “Oh, I’m going to do a little something with Poland.” And he would be off for three years to live in Poland, delivering a fat manuscript at the end. A Michener novel is truly the paragon of over delivery. And in America, that is what makes you a success.
Which Michener novel do you recommend? Email John Henry Martin at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.
