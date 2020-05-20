A shelter-in-place journal: More thoughts on Michener

Then he does it again, forcibly, in a corridor. She knew it was going to happen again and brought a dagger with her. But he slapped the dagger out of her hand, ripped off her clothes and had his way with her.

Ashamed and humiliated, she decided to go to her rabbi to see if anything could be done. This, the narrator says, was a mistake. The rabbi accuses her of seducing Aaron. Then he quotes something in the Talmud, the Jewish book of laws that were derived from the Old Testament, about how if a woman seduces another man she must marry him or be stoned to death.

The rabbi also asks why she didn’t come to him the first time. She explains that she was ashamed. The rabbi doesn’t believe her and doesn’t care. He thinks Shimreth wanted it in the first place, but is now having second thoughts. He basically dismisses her.

Then when Judah gets back from Ptolemais, Aaron strangles him in an olive orchard. Shimrith sees the dirt on Aaron’s sandals and knows he did it, but knows that no one is going to believe her. And, that same rabbi says that the Jewish law indicates if a Jewish man dies and he has no children, his wife must marry his brother so that his name will carry on.