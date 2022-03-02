American Canyon High School Students sweep Poetry Out Loud contest

Two American Canyon High School students, Mistura Bankole and Paige Rosal are the winners of the Napa County-wide contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.
The first-place winner, 11th grader Mistura Bankole, received a $200 award. The first runner-up winner and recipient of a $100 award is 10th grader Paige Rosal.
The competition, presented in partnership with Arts Council Napa Valley, California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.
On Feb. 4 and 7, six high school students from Napa County participated virtually in the Poetry Out Loud County Competition produced by the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center and sponsored by the California Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Poetry Foundation, Napa Bookmine, and The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum.
Mistura Bankole, who will now move on to the state competition on March 16, recited an impassioned yet powerfully graceful rendition of “Cage Bird” by Maya Angelou. On her second recitation, Bankole narrated “Brother I’ve Seen Some” by Kabir with a clever repartee that seemed as if she had lived the story herself and was telling it first-hand.
People are also reading…
Paige Rosal started with a strong performance of “Idea 61: Since There’s No Help, Come Let Us Kiss and Part” by Michael Drayton, and finished commandingly with “The Contract Says: We’d Like The Conversation To Be Bilingual” by Ada Limoń.
A complete list of the contestants and the poems recited can be found on the Arts Council Napa Valley website.
A much-deserved recognition also goes to the contestants who won first and second place at their respective schools and organizations across the county. These students’ performances stood out amongst their peers, carrying them to the county-wide competition where they were able to perform for a wider virtual audience.
They include Gabrielle George From Justin-Siena High School; Emma Ordonez-Eno from Vintage High School and Jenifer Canseco and Veronica Morris from Napa High School.
To learn more about the California Poetry Out Loud contest, visit www.poetryoutloud.org.
To watch the Napa County 2022 Poetry Out Loud contest, visit www.artscouncilnv.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.