American Canyon High School Students sweep Poetry Out Loud contest

Two American Canyon High School students, Mistura Bankole and Paige Rosal are the winners of the Napa County-wide contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.

The first-place winner, 11th grader Mistura Bankole, received a $200 award. The first runner-up winner and recipient of a $100 award is 10th grader Paige Rosal.

The competition, presented in partnership with Arts Council Napa Valley, California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.

On Feb. 4 and 7, six high school students from Napa County participated virtually in the Poetry Out Loud County Competition produced by the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center and sponsored by the California Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Poetry Foundation, Napa Bookmine, and The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum.

Mistura Bankole, who will now move on to the state competition on March 16, recited an impassioned yet powerfully graceful rendition of “Cage Bird” by Maya Angelou. On her second recitation, Bankole narrated “Brother I’ve Seen Some” by Kabir with a clever repartee that seemed as if she had lived the story herself and was telling it first-hand.

Paige Rosal started with a strong performance of “Idea 61: Since There’s No Help, Come Let Us Kiss and Part” by Michael Drayton, and finished commandingly with “The Contract Says: We’d Like The Conversation To Be Bilingual” by Ada Limoń.

A complete list of the contestants and the poems recited can be found on the Arts Council Napa Valley website.

A much-deserved recognition also goes to the contestants who won first and second place at their respective schools and organizations across the county. These students’ performances stood out amongst their peers, carrying them to the county-wide competition where they were able to perform for a wider virtual audience.

They include Gabrielle George From Justin-Siena High School; Emma Ordonez-Eno from Vintage High School and Jenifer Canseco and Veronica Morris from Napa High School.

To learn more about the California Poetry Out Loud contest, visit www.poetryoutloud.org.

To watch the Napa County 2022 Poetry Out Loud contest, visit www.artscouncilnv.org.