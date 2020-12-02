Art Notes: A Creek Runs Through It

A hardcover version of former Napan Doug Murray’s “Over the Back Fence: Learning Nature in a Bygone Napa Valley” is now available at local bookstores.

With more than 40 color photos of wildlife and hidden or forgotten places, this memoir of a childhood and youth spent exploring the rural and remote reaches of the Napa Valley, first published earlier this year in paperback form, has resonated with current and former residents of the valley.

“I have had the most wonderful time hearing from a great many old friends as well as complete strangers who have said ‘Over the Back Fence’ revived fond memories of times long forgotten,” said Murray, who now lives in Colorado. “Many have noted that they too spent time in and around a small creek where a range of creatures, smells and sensations became part of their learning of a natural world that is now largely inaccessible or even disappeared.”

He added, “It has gotten to the point that I have thought a better lead title might have been ‘A Creek Runs Through It,’ as creeks seem to occupy such a primal place in the memories of so many of the book’s readers.

“Triggering common memories of a shared time and place has been such a great reward. I could not be happier with the outcome of this little writing project.”