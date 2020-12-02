Art Notes: A Creek Runs Through It

A hardcover version of former Napan Doug Murray’s “Over the Back Fence: Learning Nature in a Bygone Napa Valley” is now available at local bookstores.
With more than 40 color photos of wildlife and hidden or forgotten places, this memoir of a childhood and youth spent exploring the rural and remote reaches of the Napa Valley, first published earlier this year in paperback form, has resonated with current and former residents of the valley.
“I have had the most wonderful time hearing from a great many old friends as well as complete strangers who have said ‘Over the Back Fence’ revived fond memories of times long forgotten,” said Murray, who now lives in Colorado. “Many have noted that they too spent time in and around a small creek where a range of creatures, smells and sensations became part of their learning of a natural world that is now largely inaccessible or even disappeared.”
He added, “It has gotten to the point that I have thought a better lead title might have been ‘A Creek Runs Through It,’ as creeks seem to occupy such a primal place in the memories of so many of the book’s readers.
“Triggering common memories of a shared time and place has been such a great reward. I could not be happier with the outcome of this little writing project.”
Murray continues to work on other memoirs and promises to have a new collection from both his time growing up in the Napa Valley and from his travels to the far corners of the world, ready by next summer.
“Over the Back Fence” is available in hardcover and paperback at Bookmine and Copperfield bookstores in Napa, or online at Amazon. For the hardcover coffee table edition, ask for ISBN 978-1-62880-206-1.
Holidays in Yountville
Yountville has transformed itself into the “brightest town in Napa Valley,” lit by thousands of twinkling lights for its annual Holidays in Yountville.
A video tour of the town threatens to supplant the Yule Log as a virtual backdrop for a cozy night in.
Holidays in Yountville also offers more than 50 virtual events and in-person experiences, including virtual wine tastings, wreath-making, cooking classes, wine pairings and chocolate seminars.
New for 2020 is the Yountville Holiday Gift Guide with packages of wine, food, accessories and experiences. Also, new this year, the “Yountville Community Cook Book” features 40 pages of favorite recipes from the wineries, restaurants and residents.
In addition to all the virtual offerings, Yountville invites visitors and locals alike to safely enjoy a leisurely stroll through the town while safely exploring shops, tasting rooms and restaurants.
For more information and a complete list of Holidays in Yountville offerings, visit www.yountville.com/holidays-in-yountville.
WATCH NOW: HOLIDAYS IN YOUNTVILLE
CHECK OUT: NAPA HIGH SCHOOL HISTORY ROOM
Rosanna Mucetti
The original Napa High School Indian crest
Napa High School Pins and other memorabilia
Napa High School drum major uniform
Napa High School history room
Napa High School Shoes
Vintage Napa High School uniforms
Vintage Napa High School uniforms
Napa High School history room supporters
Napa High School alum in history room
Napa High School alum
