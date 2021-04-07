Art Notes: Book news in Napa

'The Man without a Party' on Audible
Jennifer King, director, actor and Napa Valley College director of theater arts, has recorded the audiobook version of "The Man without a Party: The Trials of Carl von Ossietzky," by Napa author Richard Tres.
The work of historical fiction re-imagines the life of Carl von Ossietzky, (1889-1938), a German journalist and pacifist who was awarded the 1935 Nobel Peace Prize for his work as editor of The Worldstage, where he published an article exposing Germany's breaking of the Treaty of Versailles by means of covert rearmament.
The book starts with the September 1931 trial in which Ossietzky was tried by the government of Weimar Germany for treason and espionage. Convicted, he was sentenced to prison for 18 months in prison. The backstory fills in his childhood and youth, when he was fined by the Kaiser's government for criticizing the military in print. It recounts his increasing pacifism and his romance with a British suffragist that leads to marriage.
While in prison in 1932, Ossietzky won two court cases, defending his paper against charges of libel for its criticism of government militarism and corruption. He was released under a Christmas amnesty at the end of '32 and continued writing and editing his paper until he was arrested by the Nazis after the Reichstag fire in 1933.
"My story goes on to recreate his incarceration in Nazi camps, his wife's and daughter's challenges in his absence, and his friends' nomination of Ossietzky for the Nobel Peace prize," Tres wrote in an email. "Alternately, I describe what would have been reported in the newspapers had they not been closed and censored: Germany's plunge into fascism.
"The story concludes with the politics behind the Nobel selection process and Ossietzky's release, as well as his final trial, which concerns the loss of his Nobel monetary award. It ends with a final look back on Ossietzky's daughter's failed attempt in 1992 to have his conviction for treason overturned."
King's reading of Tres' book is available on Audible.
'Oona Out of Order'
Napa Copperfield's hosts an online book club on the second Tuesday of the month. Coming up 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, the featured book is "Oona Out of Order," a novel by Marquerita Montimore.
From Cooperfield's notes: "Oona Lockhart has been cursed (or blessed) with a magical wrinkle in time that has her leaping forward and back through the years. Inside she is aging chronologically, but on the outside, Oona is sometimes 51, 30, or 26 years old. A life lived out of order, however, can be just as valid as a life lived forward."
Register through Eventbrite or by contacting the Napa store manager, Mikayla Norwick at mnorwick@copperbook.com or 707-252-8002.
