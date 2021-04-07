Art Notes: Book news in Napa

"My story goes on to recreate his incarceration in Nazi camps, his wife's and daughter's challenges in his absence, and his friends' nomination of Ossietzky for the Nobel Peace prize," Tres wrote in an email. "Alternately, I describe what would have been reported in the newspapers had they not been closed and censored: Germany's plunge into fascism.

"The story concludes with the politics behind the Nobel selection process and Ossietzky's release, as well as his final trial, which concerns the loss of his Nobel monetary award. It ends with a final look back on Ossietzky's daughter's failed attempt in 1992 to have his conviction for treason overturned."

King's reading of Tres' book is available on Audible.

'Oona Out of Order'

Napa Copperfield's hosts an online book club on the second Tuesday of the month. Coming up 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, the featured book is "Oona Out of Order," a novel by Marquerita Montimore.

From Cooperfield's notes: "Oona Lockhart has been cursed (or blessed) with a magical wrinkle in time that has her leaping forward and back through the years. Inside she is aging chronologically, but on the outside, Oona is sometimes 51, 30, or 26 years old. A life lived out of order, however, can be just as valid as a life lived forward."