Art Notes: Growing poetry in Napa Valley

Napa Valley Writers will host Marianne Lyon, Napa County’s new poet laureate, for "The Dreams & Hopes of a Poet Laureate" on April 14, 7 to 9 p.m.
This talk is for writers of all ages, as Lyon plans to celebrate local authors while fostering opportunities for children and teens in discovering their "poetic-soul voices." Lyon believes that poetry is a joyous journey and a healing outlet, especially during these pandemic times. She will answer questions about how to become involved with the writing community.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Lyon was a vocal music teacher for 43 years. She taught for NVUSD as well as in Minneapolis, Brussels, Belgium and Hong Kong. After teaching in Hong Kong from 2009 to 2012, she returned to the Napa Valley to write poetry. To date, she has published 240 poems in literary magazines, journals and reviews including Ravens Perch, Leaping Clear, Slippery Elm, Black Fork Review. She was nominated for the Pushcart prize in 2016.
Emily Freiman will be April’s member reader.
Napa Valley Writers (NVW) is now accepting submissions for the 2021 anthology. To submit, you must be a current member of NVW. To find out more, visit napavalleywriters.net and click the “Anthologies” tab. Membership is currently $42.50 until June 30. Poetry, fictionlyon and non-fiction pieces will be considered for review. The deadline is May 1.
'Poem to Picture'
Poetry is also the focus of “Poem to Picture,” coming up at the Gallery at the Yountville Community Center on April 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.
At this event, participants will be invited to view the current art exhibit, “Flow” by photographer Quinn Saine, and then write a poem about one of his artworks.
Saine will be on hand to discuss his creative approach at the event, presented by Yountville Arts. The Yountville Community Center is at 6516 Washington St.
“Poem to Picture” is the brainchild of Napa County's new poet laureate, Marianne Lyon.
Verse written about a visual image was called ekphrastic poetry in ancient Greek times.
All those interested are invited to try their hand at writing this poetry. No experience with poetry is required; just bring a pen and paper or notebook.
Attendees will choose an image before going outside to write about it. After everyone has finished, writers will gather, with COVID distancing, to share their ideas about the process and possibly read a phrase or poem.
Lyon and Yountville Arts chairman Jim McDonald will provide assistance.
Participants will be invited into the gallery in small, socially distanced groups. Masks are required.
“Flow” runs through Friday, April 30.
For more information on Yountville Arts including the Art Walk or the Gallery at the Community Center, visit www.yountvillearts.com.
Suite Treatments opens in Vallejo
Suite Treatments, an artists collective, showroom, and event specialists host a grand opening ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at 3729 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo.
The event includes a live mural painting on an exterior wall, food vendors, and a DJ, as well as Bay Area artists and an appearance by Velocity Arts San Francisco.
A rare business start-up during the pandemic shutdown, Suite Treatments' gallery, and showroom feature a collective of Bay Area and regional artists that include furniture designers, painters, woodworkers, mosaic artists, and photographers, as well as vintage home decor. The versatile space has also hosted a COVID-safe family wedding and several pop-up parking lot shops with music, food, local handmade products, and arts and crafts.
Building on this momentum, during the next few months, Suite Treatment will expand its outdoor space. Plans are in the works for a coffee cart and plant emporium and more pop-ups with local artists. As permissible under county reopening guidelines, the showroom will be available for hosting or producing private events and announcing a series of art and wellness classes.
Suite Treatments welcomes local artists and craftworkers to showcase at the new location and is hiring sales associates. For more information, email info@suitetreatments.com.
Artists in the showroom include Jacqueline Crosetti (photography); Brown Dirt Cowboys (custom furniture); Vallejo Famous (apparel); Bruce Myers ( inlaid wood;) Dan Dion (portrait photography); Kandi Blomquist (hand-crafted folk decor); Don Thomspon (folk art masks); Yuji Orita (landscape photography) Modern Past (vintage furniture and collectibles); Kat Cook (painter and entrance mandala artist); Loralyn Alaimo (mosaic artist); Madison Simpson (painter) and Terry Barnes (apparel).
For more information can be found at https://suitetreatments.com/.
WATCH NOW: TAKE A WALK THROUGH THE RAIL ARTS DISTRICT IN NAPA
CHECK OUT: NAPA VALLEY ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE
Series: Napa Valley Artists in Residence
While much of the world is staying inside their homes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Napa Valley’s artists are quietly and passionately creating art. These are their stories.
Meet artists Carol Lorraine, Nick Cann and Janis Adams.
Meet artists Edmund Ian Grant, Kristi Rene, Zaza Fetterly and Emil Yanos.
Meet artists Frank Trozzo, Karen Lynn Ingalls and Jessel Miller
Meet artists Dave Huddleston, Michael Fitzpatrick and Vincent Pagniucci.
Meet artists Lorenzo Mills, Marissa Carlisle and Krista Flood.
Meet artists Dennis Smith, Marcia Garcia and Geoff Hansen.
Meet artist Caitlin Dukes and her dad David
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.