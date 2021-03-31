Art Notes: Growing poetry in Napa Valley

Napa Valley Writers will host Marianne Lyon, Napa County’s new poet laureate, for "The Dreams & Hopes of a Poet Laureate" on April 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_je_mH6kCRHO6YBtCkDJKaA.

This talk is for writers of all ages, as Lyon plans to celebrate local authors while fostering opportunities for children and teens in discovering their "poetic-soul voices." Lyon believes that poetry is a joyous journey and a healing outlet, especially during these pandemic times. She will answer questions about how to become involved with the writing community.

Lyon was a vocal music teacher for 43 years. She taught for NVUSD as well as in Minneapolis, Brussels, Belgium and Hong Kong. After teaching in Hong Kong from 2009 to 2012, she returned to the Napa Valley to write poetry. To date, she has published 240 poems in literary magazines, journals and reviews including Ravens Perch, Leaping Clear, Slippery Elm, Black Fork Review. She was nominated for the Pushcart prize in 2016.

Emily Freiman will be April’s member reader.