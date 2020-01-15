Local author Aubrianna Rose has published her memoir “Free Me From My Cage.” It offers an inspirational and suspenseful true-life story growing up in a stifling religious cult, and finding the courage to deal with an abusive father and an angry abusive husband.
Rose’s memoir trilogy includes: “Learning To Fly” a step- by-step description of her journey to freedom; and “Flying In Love” shares tools for healthy parenting, meditation and healing naturally.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her books can be purchased at Copperfield’s books in Napa and Copperfield’s books in Calistoga or online at aubriannarose.com. Her works are also available as an e-book.