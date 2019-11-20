Bookmine presents John Jay Osborn, author of “Listen to the Marriage,” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
“Listen to the Marriage” is the story of a fractured couple in a moment of crisis, and of the therapist who forces them to make the changes they can’t on their own. A captivating exploration of a partnership, “Listen to the Marriage” shows the obstacles we put in the way of our own happiness, and love’s manifold ability to bring us together.
An NPR Best Book of the Year, it’s now in paperback.
Osborn is a law professor who writes novels. When two of them, The Paper Chase and The Associates, were made into television shows, he went to work in Hollywood. He came to his senses and returned to being a law professor who writes novels. He lives with his family in San Francisco.
Napa Bookmine is at 964 Pearl St, Napa. For more information, call 733-3199 or visit napabookmine.com.