Art Notes: Napa Valley Writers in October; Art Onboard

Napa Valley Writers presents “Digging Deep Can Bring Pages to Life” with author Scott James on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m.

During the October online meeting via Zoom, James will discuss his interviewing techniques and how to get sources to share intimate memories.

For the last 10 years, James has been working on his book, “Trial by Fire,” which tells the story of a deadly rock concert at the Station in Rhode Island that killed 100 people and injured hundreds more when four giant sparklers ignited acoustical foam lining at nightclub. There were never any trials, criminal or civil, and key questions remained unsolved for 15 years.

James interviewed several of the fire’s central figures for his book. Learn more about his work at www.scottjameswriter.com.

Marty Malin will be October’s member reader. Marty is a semi-retired psychotherapist, who started writing fiction after retiring from Napa County as the assistant deputy director for mental health. Malin hosts “The Storytellers” on DJ Lala’s “Art Beat” program on OZCAT Community Radio in Vallejo on the third Thursday of each month. He is a member of the Benicia Writers Workshop and Napa Valley Writers.