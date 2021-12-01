Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

Napa Valley Writers to meet

Napa Valley Writers presents Re-vision and Your Manuscript at their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The guest author is Elisabeth Kauffman, who will lead an interactive discussion about using tarot and the revision process to reconnect to your original purpose in writing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Kauffman is the marketing director for the San Francisco Writers Conference, as well as an editor, author, artist. She edits novels and memoir for independent clients as well as publishing companies and coaches writers to find their voices and connect to the magic in their creative lives. Learn more about her at www.writingrefinery.com or email her at ekauffman@writingrefinery.com.

Jeanne Powell will be December’s member reader.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, currently holds meetings via Zoom. The cost is $5. Students with ID, free. For more information, contact publicity_nvw@outlook.com or see napavalleywriters.net. Meets are always open to the public. Register via napavalleywriters.net.

'Friday Kahlo' at Jarvis

Jarvis Conservatory concludes its ninth season of critically-acclaimed and award-winning films with "Frida Kahlo" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colors, the big brows, and the floral crowns? Take a journey through the life of an artist, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life.

Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, the film takes an in-depth look at key works from her career. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men, and women.

Strut Your Stuff winners

E & M Presents has announced the winners of Strut Your Stuff, a virtual performance competition for ages 5 to 11. Judges Samantha Holland, Olivia Dodd, and John Hannaford awarded the highest scores and iPad minis to Tallulah Woolsey, Sarah Moritz, and Primavera Ivy Ocasio.

Tallulah Woolsey, who is homeschooled, performed an original, self-choreographed contemporary dance work that borrowed from ballet, hip hop, and modern dance. Sarah Moritz, 1, from River School, included her dog Speck the Spectacular in a routine that showcased a playful duet full of tricks and dog treats. Primavera Ivy Ocasio, age 7 (Pueblo Vista Elementary) combined sassy tap-dancing followed by skillful gymnastics. The winning entries can be viewed at www.eandmpresents.org.