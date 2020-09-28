Art Notes: NV Writers in October; Art Onboard

'Change' aboard the Endurance

National Geographic's Endurance, a new polar expedition ship, is hosting "Change," a permanent, ship-based polar art exhibition.

The curator is Zaria Forman, an artist whose dramatic, large-scale, pastel drawings document climate change.

Because the Lindblad/National Geographic expeditions are not sailing, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a preview video is now available.

It includes a sneak peek of the artwork created by 50-plus artists that includes drawings, paintings, video, photography, sculpture, and even soundscape dedicated to examining and expressing response to vulnerable polar geographies.

Once Forman selected most of the artists, she decided on themes for each deck by illuminating concepts imbued in the art. The art on each deck tells a story of the polar regions and will give guests multiple perspectives to contemplate.

“We hung work in many unusual places on the Endurance, including a few surprises that I hope will be fun “discovery” moments for the guests," Forman said. "Some areas on the ship required artists to create in dimensions they rarely work in, for example very tall, skinny, vertical works, but artists were wonderfully accommodating and adaptable.”