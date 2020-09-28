Art Notes: NV Writers in October; Art Onboard

Napa Valley Writers presents “Digging Deep Can Bring Pages to Life” with author Scott James on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m.
During the October online meeting via Zoom, James will speak about his interviewing techniques and how to get sources to share intimate memories.
For the last 10 years, James has been working on his book, "Trial by Fire", which tells the story of a deadly rock concert at the Station in Rhode Island, which killed 100 people and injured hundreds more when four giant sparklers ignited acoustical foam lining at nightclub. There were never any trials, criminal or civil, and key questions remained unsolved for 15 years.
James interviewed several of the fire’s central figures for his book, which moved beyond the confines of traditional journalism. Learn more about his work at www.scottjameswriter.com.
Marty Malin will be October’s member reader. Marty is a semi-retired psychotherapist, who started writing fiction after retiring from Napa County as the assistant deputy director for mental health. Malin hosts “The Storytellers” on DJ Lala’s “Art Beat” program on OZCAT Community Radio in Vallejo on the third Thursday of each month. He is a member of the Benicia Writers Workshop and Napa Valley Writers.
Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, currently holds meetings via Zoom. The cost is $5. It's free for students with ID, free. For more information, contact publicity_nvw@outlook.com or see napavalleywriters.net. The public is invited to attend. Register at napavalleywriters.net.
'Change' aboard the Endurance
National Geographic's Endurance, a new polar expedition ship, is hosting "Change," a permanent, ship-based polar art exhibition.
The curator is Zaria Forman, an artist whose dramatic, large-scale, pastel drawings document climate change.
Because the Lindblad/National Geographic expeditions are not sailing, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a preview video is now available.
It includes a sneak peek of the artwork created by 50-plus artists that includes drawings, paintings, video, photography, sculpture, and even soundscape dedicated to examining and expressing response to vulnerable polar geographies.
Once Forman selected most of the artists, she decided on themes for each deck by illuminating concepts imbued in the art. The art on each deck tells a story of the polar regions and will give guests multiple perspectives to contemplate.
“We hung work in many unusual places on the Endurance, including a few surprises that I hope will be fun “discovery” moments for the guests," Forman said. "Some areas on the ship required artists to create in dimensions they rarely work in, for example very tall, skinny, vertical works, but artists were wonderfully accommodating and adaptable.”
“It has allowed me to create a community for artists who all have a similar mission in mind, who are all making work about the environment, and to inspire the thousands of guests who will come onboard in a way that they would perhaps not be by just looking out the window - in a whole other dimension by seeing the art on the ship.”
Watch now: 'Change' onboard National Geographic's Endurance
