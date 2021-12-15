Art Notes: The success of Napa author's 'Torn Lilacs'

For retired history teacher Henry Michalski, it’s a dream come true. The book about his parent's struggles during WWII, "Torn Lilacs," published in 2020, continues to garner well-received reviews from throughout the world, currently considered for numerous publishing awards.

Michalski said, “When I published this book, I had no idea how it would connect with the average reader. I thought my kids and a few friends would read it, and move on. But universally positive comments continue coming in, motivating me to further the book’s appeal. A reader in Australia wrote, 'Torn Lilacs was unputdownable.'

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Last week, Michalski was the guest of honor in a class at Sonoma State University. Students studying the history of anti-Semitism with Rabbi Steve Finley of Sonoma were required to read "Torn Lilacs" and wanted to meet the author. Rabbi Finley, deeply moved by the book, wrote, “True to its subtitle, 'Torn Lilacs' tells the story of love, defiance, and hope. These themes thread themselves through the entire story, and what an incredible story it is. I had trouble putting the book down, as I truly missed Henry’s parents and uncle, whose story is told inside the background of World War II.”

Next month "Torn Lilacs" is taking Michalski on a speaking tour of South Florida. He is scheduled to address 15 groups ranging from Jewish Community Centers and synagogues to retirement communities in a two-week tour of the Sunshine State. Asked what drives him, Michalski said, “I’m just the writer, the navigator. 'Torn Lilacs' is carving out its own path, creating its own destiny. It is an important book, especially for these unsettling and uncertain times. Seventy-five years after Auschwitz, the human cry of 'Never Again' has become, 'Yet Again.'”

"The disease of anti-Semitism has reemerged with a vengeance unseen since the 1930s and holocaust denial is unrelenting,” one reader wrote, “'Torn Lilacs' is not a political book, but a beautifully written story from the heart, a vaccine against the virulent pandemic of anti-Semitism.”

Joyce Prescott, board member of the Rotary Club of Napa wrote, “I think this is the type of book that should be read in every junior high and high school in America.”

"It swells my heart knowing people are reading this book," Michalski said. "It’s an incredible love story which takes place primarily in Siberia and Kazakhstan about two ordinary young Polish Jews surviving heart-stopping encounters just to stay alive. Like delicate flowers, they were torn, uprooted from their homes, from their native land, running for their lives. How outrageous is that? The fact that they survived at all is nothing short of divine intervention, and my own birth in Kazakhstan is a miracle. Six million stories will never be told.”

Michalski, who spent his entire teaching career in Napa, said, "Torn Lilacs' has not only given direction and purpose to his life, "but it has brought honor to the memory of his family and hope for his people. Joska and Fela and Uncle Kubas’ struggles are an example to all generations in every land of what happens when decent, kind people witness evil and see nothing. History repeats."