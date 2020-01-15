The Napa County American Association of University Women hosts "The Author's Forum," on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa.
Four Northern California writers will participate will discuss their recent works of fiction, non-fiction and personal memoirs:
-- Shobha Rao, author of the novel, "Girls Burn Brighter";
-- Sheri Salata, author of "The Beautiful No and Other Tales of Trial, Transcendence and Transformation";
-- Namwali Serpell, author of "The Old Drift," a novel;
-- Julia Flyn Siler, author of "The White Devil's Daughters, the Women Who Fought Slavery in San Francisco's Chinatown."
This is the organization's annual major event, which supports all scholarships to female graduating high school seniors from Napa County high schools as well as students matriculating from Napa Valley College to four-year colleges. Over the past seven years of this event, foundation has been able to award $150,000 in scholarships to local women and gifts.
Tickets are $40 at Eventbrite.com, and are free for Napa Valley College students and professors with an Eventbrite ticket and ID at door. Doors open at 6 p.m. For further information, email napaaauw@gmail.com.
The books will available for purchase courtesy of Napa Bookmine.
Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center is at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.