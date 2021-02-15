Arts Council Napa Valley presents student finalists in Poetry Out Loud

Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) has announced the Napa County finals for the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest, a virtual competition premiering on Feb. 25.

Poetry Out Loud, presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry, both classic and contemporary, through memorization, performance and competition.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Since the program began in 2005, more than 4 million students across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud. Since the program’s inception, Arts Council Napa Valley has facilitated the Napa County program, with last year’s county winner, Vintage High School Senior, Malia Cruz, winning the state award for original poetry.

On Feb. 25, Arts Council Napa Valley will present eight Napa County students in a virtual production of the county finals. Produced by Lucky Penny Productions, the virtual contest will include 16 poems recited by students and will announce the Napa County Poetry Out Loud winner and runner-up. The winner will receive a $200 scholarship and the runner-up will receive a $100 scholarship.