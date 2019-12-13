OJAI -- If you’ve ever browsed through the bookstalls of “les bouquinistes,” the popular Paris booksellers along the River Seine, then Bart’s Books will seem familiar – though without the river.
Bart’s Books is the ever-popular bookstore in the pleasant, small valley town of Ojai in the hills of Ventura County. This is the same valley where film director Frank Capra shot his 1937 classic “Lost Horizon.”
What makes Bart’s so different from other bookstores is that most of its books are in outdoor shelves, with some of the books on sidewalk shelves, where they are left overnight for customers to buy on the honor system by dropping money through a slot on the front door.
The bulk of Bart’s books – about 80 percent -- is located on the “inside” of the store, which is actually an outdoor patio setting.
But that’s not all.
A portion of Bart’s includes a small cottage with an attached garage, both of which are filled with books, even the kitchen! All told, Bart’s has between 100,000 and 150,000 books for sale, according to store officials.
Bart’s manager, Matt Henriksen, characterized the store as “a large general bookstore – we carry all types of books, both used and new.”
The distinctive bookstore was opened in 1964 by Richard Bartinsdale, and according to Henriksen, “the story is that Bartinsdale was inspired by the book carts along the Seine in Paris…les bouquinistes.”
“I don’t know exactly how he ended up in Ojai,” he said, “but he came to Ojai via Los Angeles. He ended up in Paris after the Second World War because he had served in the war.”
What happens to books on display here because so many of them are open to the elements. They don’t get damaged by rain because they are covered. Henriksen said Bart’s loses more books to the effects of the sun than to rain.
Where do the books come from? About 70 or 80 percent of them come from the public. “We do a trade credit system,” Henriksen explained, “where people can bring us books and we’ll give them credit in trade, where they can use it for other books in the store, or we also purchase them. Typically, the cash offer is a little bit less than the trade offer.”
Henriksen also commented on the state of book selling in America, having heard so much about bookstores closing.
“Statistics show,” he said, “that more bookstores are opening than closing in the last five years. The economic pressures of big-box stores and the internet have finally achieved critical mass, and like many things, the amount of bookstores dipped below where the natural level was, and now it’s recovering.”
Among the books at Bart’s have been some of value and fame, like a signed Sandy Koufax autobiography, which recently sold for $120.
Henriksen indicated that tourism accounts for a large portion of Bart’s sales, “at least 70 percent." Of course, the special nature of the store itself also plays a role in sales.
“So, if you’re going to compete as an independent bookstore,” Henriksen said, “you can’t compete on price. It’s just not possible. You have a small advantage if you’re selling used books, and you can get sort of competitive with price.
“But even then, especially in a state like California with the price of property being what it is, you really can’t compete on price. So what you have to do is … offer good service, and you have to offer a unique experience. We’ve got the unique experience part down here, and I hope our service is good – we really aim for that.”
Ojai really is a classic slice of small-town America. I remember being here one summer evening, with the air delightfully balmy. We had strolled to Libbey Park, where many locals were stretched out on the grass or sitting in folding chairs, listening to live music from the bandstand.
Soon, parents and children began marching to the sound of the music, holding up colorful balloons. It was all a veritable “Americana moment” in this valley town seemingly so cut off from the rest of the world and its troubles.
Then, as if to mark the end of a blissful day, there came the strains of “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” with the crowd singing “Ojai, oh, Ojai, we love you, Ojai. Oh, yes we do.”
For more information about Bart’s, visit www.bartsbooksojai, or call (805) 646-3755. The bookstore is located at 302 West Matilija St..
For more information about Ojai, visit www.ojaivisitors.com.