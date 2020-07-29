Bookmine online: Upcoming author events

Napa Bookmine’s events take on a variety of formats. Authors may read, speak, interview or some combination of activities to share their work. Trucker said, “Authors are such an interesting, smart, gracious bunch. It’s so illuminating to hear them talk. You always learn something.”

No matter the format of the talk, attendees always have the opportunity to interact with writers and ask questions about their books.

Trucker expressed gratitude for the community’s support of Napa Bookmine over the last few months as COVID-19 has changed business operations. “It’s really heartwarming to see how many people have made a point to shop with us.”

Napa Bookmine hopes people will get on Zoom to check out these virtual events. Whether you’ve read the book ahead of time or you’re looking for a new topic or genre, all are welcome to participate.

Many of the writers on the calendar are from the Bay Area or other parts of Northern California. There are a few local authors to take note of too.

Librarian and local historian Alexandria Brown published her second book, “Lost Restaurants of Napa Valley and Their Recipes,” which is a continuation of her research on Napa’s history following her first title, “Hidden History of Napa Valley.”