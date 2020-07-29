Bookmine online: Upcoming author events

For the remainder of 2020, Napa Bookmine will be holding author events, book clubs, and workshops online using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. Those interested in enjoying these virtual events need only to email the bookstore to RSVP.
Elayna Trucker, operations manager and events coordinator at Napa Bookmine, said the bookshop has found its footing with hosting events virtually. In some cases, there has been greater attendance online than in-person with folks tuning in from other states and even overseas.
“We have had great success getting participants from all over,” she said. “We have the chance to reach people beyond the borders of Napa.”
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the new and used bookstore held events at its three locations: Napa Bookmine downtown on Pearl Street, at the Oxbow Public Market on First Street, and on Main Street in St. Helena.
The local, independently owned business has also partnered with the Napa Public Library, Yountville Community Center, as well as local restaurants and wineries to put on events. During the pandemic, along with other businesses, Napa Bookmine has had to find creative, alternative ways to provide goods and services.
“Our events are really important to us,” Trucker said. “They are what foster that sense of community. There is such a rich literary culture in Northern California. With our events, we draw that community together.”
Napa Bookmine’s events take on a variety of formats. Authors may read, speak, interview or some combination of activities to share their work. Trucker said, “Authors are such an interesting, smart, gracious bunch. It’s so illuminating to hear them talk. You always learn something.”
No matter the format of the talk, attendees always have the opportunity to interact with writers and ask questions about their books.
Trucker expressed gratitude for the community’s support of Napa Bookmine over the last few months as COVID-19 has changed business operations. “It’s really heartwarming to see how many people have made a point to shop with us.”
Napa Bookmine hopes people will get on Zoom to check out these virtual events. Whether you’ve read the book ahead of time or you’re looking for a new topic or genre, all are welcome to participate.
Many of the writers on the calendar are from the Bay Area or other parts of Northern California. There are a few local authors to take note of too.
Librarian and local historian Alexandria Brown published her second book, “Lost Restaurants of Napa Valley and Their Recipes,” which is a continuation of her research on Napa’s history following her first title, “Hidden History of Napa Valley.”
“Brown is a fantastic speaker who is incredibly knowledgeable about Napa’s multi-racial past,” Trucker said. Her event on Aug. 6 will be presented in partnership with the Napa Valley Book Festival.
Sheri Salata’s book, The Beautiful No: And Other Tales of Trial, Transcendence, and Transformation depicts her own wise and personal story after 20 years working as a television producer for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Harpo Studios, and the OWN network. On Salata Trucker said, “She has been wonderful and incredibly supportive of the bookstore.” Salata will sign copies of her book that are purchased ahead of the event through Napa Bookmine.
Local literary agent, independent publisher, and author, D. Patrick Miller, will lead a seminar, “How to Get Published in a Pandemic,” for Napa Bookmine’s first online publishing workshop. The hour-long discussion will provide a guide for various routes to publication as well as a question and answer session.
In addition to these special events, Napa Bookmine’s three book clubs will be meeting via Zoom, which are open to everyone.
All are invited to join Napa Bookmine’s community this summer. Email read@napabookmine.com specifying which event you’d like to attend in order to receive links to the meetings.
To stay up to date with virtual events, check out www.napabookmine.com.
— July 30 at 5:30 p.m. virtual author event: Caty Borum Chattoo and Lauren Feldman – “A Comedian and an Activist Walk Into a Bar: The Serious Role of Comedy in Social Justice.”
— July 31 at 5 p.m. virtual author event: Katy Butler – “The Art of Dying Well”
— Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. virtual author event: Sheri Salata – “The Beautiful No”
— Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. virtual author event: Alexandria Brown – “Lost Restaurants of Napa Valley and Their Recipes”
— Aug. 11 at 7p.m. virtual poetry book club: “Road-side Dog” by Czelsaw Milosz
— Aug. 12 at 6p.m. virtual author event: Tom Philpott – “Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It”
— Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. Bookstore Romance Day virtual author panel: Aimee O’Brian, Kilby Blades, and Rebecca Hunter with moderator Sue Brown-Moore on Love in the time of COVID-19: why we need romance novels now more than ever
— Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. virtual publishing workshop: “How to Get Published in a Pandemic” with D. Patrick Miller
— Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. book club: “The Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli
— Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. feminist book club:” Rage Becomes Her” by Soraya Chemaly
— Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. Independent Bookstore Day virtual author event: Heather Young – “The Distant Dead”
— Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. virtual author event: Nolan Higdon – “The Anatomy of Fake News”
— Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Virtual poetry book club: “The Essential Neruda” by Pablo Neruda
— Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. virtual author event: Devi S. Laskar – “The Atlas of Reds and Blues; Yangsze Choo – The Night Tiger”; interview with Angela Pneuman, author and organizer of Napa Valley Writers’ Conference
— Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. virtual author event: Lloyd Kahn – “The Half-Acre Homestead”
— Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. feminist book club: “Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds” by Adrienne Maree Brown
— Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. virtual author event: Daniel Mathews – “Trees in Trouble”
