Books: An author and her 'Ghost Marriage'

“Of course, they’re still invested in their father. My son was so young when all of this was happening. He was a great support, but I tried not to lean on him too much because of his age. I never spoke ill of his dad to him. He has no idea we almost lost the house. For my daughter, it was up to me to be there for her.”

“I’m very close to my kids now. I couldn’t be prouder of my daughter. What I hated in her when she was a teen, I’m glad for now. She’s strong, smart and funny.”

After living for 20 years in St. Helena, Kirsten moved to the East Bay. “I realized I don’t belong in St. Helena anymore. It’s an expensive town and most of my clients are in the Bay Area, where people are closer to the ground.”

Her current project is a historical novel about members of the Lost Generation, set in 1920s Paris.

She’s tried dating, but nothing had clicked when COVID hit.

“The last year made me realize how much I love and need writing. I don’t know if there’s room in my life right now for a partner,” she said and laughed. “I can’t picture sharing my home again.”

She got together briefly with an old boyfriend, referred to as “Eddie” in the book, but it didn’t work out.