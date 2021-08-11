Books: An author and her 'Ghost Marriage'

Steve was everything Kirsten wanted in a man; he was a charismatic, handsome, worldly attorney, a partner in a thriving Bay Area law firm. He’d make a great husband and father, and she accepted when he asked her to marry. They lived in Orinda until they decided to move to the country and bought a large home in St. Helena where they raised their two children.
Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? A beach-read novel with a happy ending. Except it’s not a novel, but a memoir and the ending is not what you’d expect.
In Kirsten Mickelwait’s recently published memoir, “The Ghost Marriage” (June 2020, She Writes Press), she writes candidly about her life and the volatile times that led to the end of the marriage. Soon after the divorce, her dream man passed away, leaving her with $1.5 million in debts she knew nothing about.
“I’d lived for 10 years after Steve died with no interest in reliving what had happened,” Mickelwait said. “But so many friends came up to me and all told me I should write about my experience. I thought it would be tedious; I wanted to move on; I didn’t want to tell the story.”
Kirsten didn’t know what lessons she was supposed to learn from her wrenching financial and emotional difficulties. She worked with a spiritual life coach and sought guidance through a medium to help her understand. When she went to the medium, something remarkable occurred.
“The medium said she saw my father holding a copy of the book by Elizabeth Gilbert, “Eat Pray Love.” It’s my favorite book, and my father told me to write something like it.”
Gilbert’s memoir empowers readers to find their own best selves through experiences.
“There’s no way (the medium) could have known that it was my favorite and the book hadn’t even been written when my dad was alive.”
Kirsten set about writing, although she described the emotional parts of it as “pain, pure pain.”
“For one thing, I have a terrible memory and I wasn’t sure I’d remember things that happened 10 years ago,” said Kirsten, who is a marketing writer for UC Berkeley at the College of Engineering as well as a freelance copywriter and editor. “I wrote a timeline and consulted all the emails I’d kept. Once I remembered each incident, the whole scene would rise up.”
“I couldn’t have written it if Steve were still alive. Even once divorced, I lived in anticipation of his emotions. It was easier to contain my anger than stir up his.”
Although the names of characters were changed for the memoir, she asked her children not to read it until they were older, perhaps with families of their own. Her daughter is now 28; her son 24. Her daughter said she’ll never read it.
“Of course, they’re still invested in their father. My son was so young when all of this was happening. He was a great support, but I tried not to lean on him too much because of his age. I never spoke ill of his dad to him. He has no idea we almost lost the house. For my daughter, it was up to me to be there for her.”
“I’m very close to my kids now. I couldn’t be prouder of my daughter. What I hated in her when she was a teen, I’m glad for now. She’s strong, smart and funny.”
After living for 20 years in St. Helena, Kirsten moved to the East Bay. “I realized I don’t belong in St. Helena anymore. It’s an expensive town and most of my clients are in the Bay Area, where people are closer to the ground.”
Her current project is a historical novel about members of the Lost Generation, set in 1920s Paris.
She’s tried dating, but nothing had clicked when COVID hit.
“The last year made me realize how much I love and need writing. I don’t know if there’s room in my life right now for a partner,” she said and laughed. “I can’t picture sharing my home again.”
She got together briefly with an old boyfriend, referred to as “Eddie” in the book, but it didn’t work out.
“He appealed to me because he appeared the opposite of Steve. But again, I’d found an alpha male to control things. One thing I learned was that I’m drawn to charismatic men.”
“Now I stay focused on my real blessing, the process of me going from rags to riches, to rags again. But now I’m choosing to give up material wealth for spiritual things.”
Kristen denies feeling brave after writing such a revealing, personal story. In fact, she had another feeling entirely.
“With the publishing date approaching, I felt mortification. I don’t look great in every scene. The best-selling memoirist Mary Karr (author of many autobiographies including “The Liars Club”), when asked what she feels when finished with a book said, “Shame.” Readers judge not only your writing, but your life. When I could hold it in my hand, though, I had a feeling of forgiveness wash over me. What’s done is in the past. I believe Steve wants the book out in the world. It’s really about forgiveness.”
She said her belief in the hereafter and the spirits there have helped her through the process of starting life afresh.
“I’m not at all sorry that Steve and I were married. That’s part of the story and the spiritual afterlife that allowed me to tell the story. I’m grateful to him on the other side. Steve and I came together to teach each other. I’m grateful I learned the lessons. I would have had learned them in another way had we not been together.”
“The Ghost Marriage” is available at Napa Bookmine. Kirsten Mickelwait will discuss the book at a virtual author event, sponsored by Napa Bookmine, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. Register at www.napabookmine.com.