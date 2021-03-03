Books: 'Barracoon,' a survivor's story of capture and enslavement is finally published

Although he was 85 years old when Hurston began interviewing him, Kossola was able to describe, in vivid detail, his memories of his community and culture in West Africa during his youth. Kossola recollected his experiences thereafter — the scenes of his village being invaded, the forced trek on foot to the coast, and the building fear inside the barracoons — the slave sheds — as he and others awaited their fate.

The year was 1859.

Meanwhile, across the ocean, on the docks of the Alabama River, legend has it that a bet was placed. Although the foreign importation of slaves into the U.S. had been banned in 1808, slavery itself was still legal. Three brothers by the name of Meaher along with Captain William Foster wagered with one another about voyaging to Africa, securing a cargo of slaves, and sailing back to U.S. waters undetected. No one can know for certain how the trip originated, only that it was ultimately undertaken.

Hurston wrote, “The Clotilda slipped away from Mobile as secretly as possible so as not to arouse the curiosity of the government.”