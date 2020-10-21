Books by the Box on sale at the Napa Library

The Back Door Book Sale by the Box has returned to the Napa Library this week.

The Friends of the Napa Library came up with the idea and tried it out over the summer after the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from holding their regular spring book sale.

Following COVID-19 prevention guidelines, their sale proved to be a successful way to safely get books and media to the Napa community while raising funds to support library programs. Books were sorted into categories and boxed. Patrons chose their categories and took home a box of surprises to read during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The second book sale coincides with National Friends of the Library Week, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 24.

Drive to the library's back delivery parking lot and buy books, DVDs or CDs that sell from $5 to $20 per box. Choose your category and load the box into your car (or a Friends volunteer will load the boxes for you). The Friends would appreciate the return of empty boxes next time you visit the library.

The $5 boxes include fiction (paperback and hardcover), children’s books and music CDs. A box of DVDs sells for $10; books on CD are $20 a box. The sale also includes collectors' quality books for adults or children at $20 per box.