'Danger: Falling Rocks': Paul Wagner publishes a debut mystery novel

"Everybody has a plan, and it’s every man for himself," says Kristen.

In addition to Peter, there's Luke, a crude serial woman harasser, and Gloria, who "lives to eat and drink" and whose tent shredded by a bear trying to get her stash of snacks.

Gabriela, smart, tough, and humorless, is the general manager of the family's parent company. She has transported her office to her tent (via a mule), and she views what is possibly the murder of her father as an unscheduled annoyance.

The anti-social Rafael is there to get more funds for a family cooperage in Hungary that he manages, and Veronica has a tendency to whine that she is not like her sibling. "She doesn’t really want to be here," Kristen says. "She just wants her share of the money so she can buy stuff."

Altogether, they constitute an excellent argument against inherited wealth. Except, it turns out there is one sibling, Sophie, who has turned down family money and family business, is making a career as an artist.

Kristen explains that this year was worse than usual. "Max was really tough, always making each person justify himself. And the others always jumped in, if they thought it would help their cause... Max was furious that they were losing money, and he really cracked the whip on everyone."