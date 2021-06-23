'Danger: Falling Rocks': Paul Wagner publishes a debut mystery novel

After a career in the wine world — several careers, really — Paul Wagner has taken up murder.
Wagner, who has lectured on wine at Napa Valley College and the Culinary Institute of America and published award-winning books on wine and marketing, is the founder of Balzac Communications, which represents international clients for food, wine, and tourism.
After retiring from Balzac, Wagner turned his talents to mystery, and his debut novel is "Danger: Falling Rocks."
Surprisingly — perhaps refreshingly — his first story is not set in a wine region. Instead, Wagner transports his readers to another setting that is one of his life-long loves: California's Sierra Nevadas.
And his hero is more likely to be taking a swig from a canteen of water than a sip of wine.
This is the immensely likable Dan Courtwright, a ranger at the Summit Ranger Station in the Stanislaus National Forest. He first appears returning from a five-day hike through the mountains, happily content that his backpack is light because it's empty of food.
A man more at home with bears and birds than humans, he nonetheless plans to swing by a large group camp at Monument Lake "to see if they had really arrived and to make sure they weren't making too big of a mess."
He also wouldn't mind seeing Kristen Gallagher, whom the group has hired as a cook, upon whom the diffident mountain man has a bit of a crush.
"A mess" is one way of describing what he comes upon at the campsite, where Max Himmel and his five adult children have pitched their tents for an annual gathering.
They had only just set up camp, however, when a rock fell on the head of the patriarch, and there he is, dead on a trail.
Son Peter, a rock climber, is convinced that while attempting a challenging route up a rock formation called the Monument, he knocked loose a piece of granite that killed his father.
Dan calls in the local sheriff, Cal Healy, another personable guy, and it doesn't take long for them to figure out that Peter's distress is most likely unwarranted because the Monument is granite and the blood-stained rock that killed Himmel is volcanic.
So what happened?
As Dan and Cal investigate, their best source of information is Kristen, the cook, a preferable conversationalist to any of the Himmel offspring.
They discover that Max, who made his fortune from wine glasses and lawsuits, forces his kids to come together for what is actually an annual business review, mostly of their failings with various family businesses. Nothing to do with the pleasures of family or nature, the camp-out is obligatory for anyone who wants a share of dad's money.
"Everybody has a plan, and it’s every man for himself," says Kristen.
In addition to Peter, there's Luke, a crude serial woman harasser, and Gloria, who "lives to eat and drink" and whose tent shredded by a bear trying to get her stash of snacks.
Gabriela, smart, tough, and humorless, is the general manager of the family's parent company. She has transported her office to her tent (via a mule), and she views what is possibly the murder of her father as an unscheduled annoyance.
The anti-social Rafael is there to get more funds for a family cooperage in Hungary that he manages, and Veronica has a tendency to whine that she is not like her sibling. "She doesn’t really want to be here," Kristen says. "She just wants her share of the money so she can buy stuff."
Altogether, they constitute an excellent argument against inherited wealth. Except, it turns out there is one sibling, Sophie, who has turned down family money and family business, is making a career as an artist.
Kristen explains that this year was worse than usual. "Max was really tough, always making each person justify himself. And the others always jumped in, if they thought it would help their cause... Max was furious that they were losing money, and he really cracked the whip on everyone."
The source of the trouble, or one of them anyway, was that Peter had been in Chile, running their lumber operations down "and basically, not making any money, but spending a lot of time running a climbing and guide business down there instead. And then Luke apparently got into some kind of trouble, so he was sent down there to run that. Peter was furious."
"No one was happy," she concludes.
After meeting the kids, one wouldn't be surprised if Dad had just picked up a rock and brained himself. But no, as Dan and Cal wait for back-up, Rafael goes missing, and an unseen person in these woods takes a shot at Peter.
Is someone out to get the whole family?
"Danger: Falling Rocks," clever and captivating, is greatly enriched by the setting Wagner creates in meticulous detail. He pulls readers along on a trail through the mountains, keenly observing a world in which the greatest threat, of course, is humans.
"That was half the fun of writing these, taking me right back into the mountains," said Wagner, whose father was a ranger. "I literally took my first hikes in the Sierra on my mother's hip — before the age of 1 and camped and hiked with my family growing up. I went on my first backpacking trip with my older sister and her friend the summer I turned 12. She was 16. And I've been hiking and camping ever since."
An excellent excursion for armchair mountaineers, "Danger: Falling Rocks," could also inspire one to dust off the old backpack and head for the hills.
Before you go, you might want to consult Paul Wagner's website, backpackthesierra.com, an excellent reference for hikers.
Just steer clear of capitalists and their offspring. And watch for falling rocks.
"Danger: Falling Rocks," published by Val de Grace Books, is available on Amazon, but also check with Napa Bookmine and Copperfield's Books in Napa and Calistoga.
