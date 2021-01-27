Elayna Trucker of Napa Bookmine suggests books for Black History Month

February has been officially designated Black History Month since 1976, a time to reflect on the contributions that Americans of African descent have made to our nation’s history, as well as to acknowledge the hardships they have endured and continue to face.
The history of race and racism in America has been front and center this past year, with Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, and the increasing power and visibility of white supremacist political organizations.
Education, both of ourselves and each other, is one way to combat extremist ideologies and to uplift Black Americans. The following list of books is by no means exhaustive but perhaps will provide a gateway to this important topic.
Ibram X. Kendi, the author of bestsellers “Stamped From the Beginning” and “Stamped” (the YA remix), and professor of humanities at Boston University, has edited, along with fellow professor and historian Keisha N. Blain, a collection of essays on African American history by a phenomenal group of writers. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” (Feb. 2) includes 90 works of various disciplines and formats that delve into this long and complex history.
Writers such as historian Isabel Wilkerson, poet Sonia Sanchez, and journalist Jelani Cobb are just a few examples of those included in this powerhouse, unique collection. This is both a fabulous starting point for learning about the history of Black people in America, as well as a keepsake that will remain relevant for years to come.
When we think of Black history, certain names tend to spring to mind, and these figures’ words still hold much power decades after their deaths. But often, little is known about their early family lives and influences.
Anna Malaika Tubbs, Gates scholar and first lady of Stockton, seeks to amend that in “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” (Feb. 2). Alberta King, Louise Little and Berdis Baldwin all tirelessly encouraged their sons to pursue their educations, focusing on a belief in the worth of Black Americans and the desire to promote Black resistance and racial justice. These formidable women played an immense role in the shape of their sons’ lives, and Tubbs brings them rightfully out of the darkness of history into the light.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is one of the most prominent scholars of Black history and the African American experience working today. His newest work, “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song” (Feb. 16), centers the Black church in the history of resistance to injustice as well as a cultural and political force that encouraged activists, scholars, and other change-makers from within its congregations.
Starting from his personal experience growing up in the church of his segregated West Virginia town, Gates moves to the history of the Black church in America as first a sanctuary, then a powerful player in the fight for civil rights, while acknowledging that not all Black churches embraced the political role others did. This is an important addition to the canon of Black history.
Jackie Robinson is still enthralling generations of sports lovers, as evidenced by the popularity of recent movies and books. “42 Today: Jackie Robinson and His Legacy,” edited by Michael G. Long (Feb 9) takes a new approach by including essays from several scholars and sportswriters who each focus on a particular aspect of Robinson and his impact on American culture. Original essays by contributors such as Howard Bryant, Mark Kurlansky, Jonathan Eig and George Vecsey discuss topics such as civil rights, nonviolence, sports, youth and faith through the lens of Jackie Robinson’s legacy.
In “Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia” (Feb. 2), Thomas Healy uncovers the forgotten history of a planned city in rural North Carolina that, though open to all races, was intended to benefit Black people.
The largest government-funded minority enterprise in America attracted top talent from Ivy League colleges and prominent corporations but also ran afoul of the newly elected North Carolina senator, Jesse Helms. A liberal newspaper then accused the project of fraud and corruption, and it died in bankruptcy in 1979. Healy chronicles the short-lived dream of a racially equitable, economically vibrant city and the complicated politics that lead to its demise.
While it’s not about Black history, I would be remiss if I didn’t include a new picture book by one of Napa Bookmine’s favorite illustrators, Christian Robinson, with words by Matt de la Peña, winner of the Newberry Medal for “Last Stop on Market Street.”
In “Milo Imagines the World” (Feb. 2), young Milo likes to draw pictures of his fellow subway passengers and imagine what they might be doing beyond the confines of the train. When a young boy wearing a suit gets off at the same stop as Milo, and walks with his father in the same direction, Milo realizes that you can never really know what goes on in a person’s life just by looking at their face. The sweet, colorful illustrations embrace a message of loving acceptance of the journey we all go on, understanding that each of our faces hides a complicated person and life that is unique from anyone else’s.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.