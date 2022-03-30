Elayna Trucker, Your April in Books: An embarrassment of riches

April is shaping up to be a fabulous month for both fiction and nonfiction; there’s so much to tell you about, so let’s dive right into the novels.

Lovers of mythology will find a lot to like in April’s new releases. I’ll start with my favorite of the bunch, "Spear" by Nicola Griffith (April 19). Griffith is the author of "Hild," a sublimely smashing read imagining the life of St. Hilda, who was likely born in early medieval Britain.

"Spear" is another reimagining, this time of the character of Percival, one of King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table. In Griffith’s deft hands, the subtle magic in these well-known tales comes to life. The writing is gorgeous, tactile and moody, striking a breathtaking balance between exposition and description, all supported by Griffith’s exceptional research into what life would have actually been like around that time. The book is less than 200 pages, and I could have easily read 200 more.

Readers of "Circe" and "A Thousand Ships" will enjoy "Kaikeyi" by Vaishnavi Patel (April 26). Patel takes a little-mentioned character from the famous Indian epic, "The Ramayana," and weaves a new story around her, introducing Western readers to a mythological pantheon they might not be familiar with.

Born the only princess amongst many brothers, Kaikeyi has always had a mind of her own and a desire to be more than just a marriageable pawn in her father’s politics. The discovery of an ancient scroll imbues Kaikeyi with a simple but powerful magic: the ability to see the threads that connect her to others, and the power to subtly manipulate people using these threads. It’s an interesting metaphor for the domestic power that women, even in highly patriarchal societies, can wield. "Kaikeyi" would be a great book for a teen looking to make the jump into adult fiction.

"Maria, Maria: And Other Stories" by Marytza K. Rubio (April 26) is a stunningly original collection of stories with deep roots in brujeria, Latin American and Afro-Caribbean witchcraft and occult practices. Animal connections are a strong theme throughout the collection, as is the feminine divine. The title story, a novella, takes place after a huge earthquake that rearranges the geography and societies of the entire West Coast of North and South America, and is a magically-steeped meditation on family and loss.

I was incredibly impressed with "Scary Monsters" by Michelle de Krester (April 26). Two delicately linked novellas explore the immigrant experience — the desire for assimilation, the fear of objectification and tokenization, the power of nature and an environment to make one feel immersed in and part of a land one wasn't born in.

One novella takes place in the past, in the south of France in the early 1980s, and the other is set in near-future Australia, a country that has willfully turned its back on the realities of climate change and embraced a highly nationalistic, conservative government.

Instead of being placed physically in the book one after the other, the reader has to flip the book upside down to read the other novella, making it entirely up to the reader which to read first. Though the settings and characters are nothing alike, de Krester writes each novella brilliantly.

My nonfiction reading this month ended up having a theme: the Black experience in spaces where white skin is seen as the norm. I’ll start with Clyde W. Ford’s fantastic work of history, "Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Genesis of White Power and Wealth" (April 5).

Working extensively with primary sources (documents of all kinds written during the discussed time frame), Ford weaves together many threads into a tapestry that explains how the birth of America and many of its institutions were based on Black labor and Black lives.

This isn’t just another lecture about slavery, it’s a discussion of how slavery was the impetus for American financial institutions (such as banks that were based on mortgages where the collateral was slaves), transportation systems (many railroad companies owned their own slaves to build the rails or hired other people’s slaves to do this backbreaking work), policing (Ford shows how the ancestor of the modern police force was the slave-hunting militia), etc. Not just an impressive work of history, Ford’s writing is also highly captivating. This is no staid, dry textbook, this is history brought truly to life.

Canadian Tajja Isen, editor-in-chief of Catapult magazine and a well-known voice actor, discusses the frustrations and difficulties of being Black and othered in her collection "Some of My Best Friends: Essays on Lip Service" (April 19).

Isen brings a millennial’s voice to an oft-traveled road, deepening the current discussion on race in North America. Especially moving was her essay on being constantly turned to as the only person of color in otherwise white spaces and being called upon to teach white people how to be better allies, something that happens again and again.

Isen will probably find the most engaged readers amongst the millennial set, with her particular brand of sense of humor and cultural references, but I think her work is important for anyone who wants to understand how race is, still, such a driving force in our culture. And it’s refreshing as well to hear a Canadian voice rise above the din. Even if you’re not interested in the discourse on race, Isen’s essays on writing and reading are quite interesting from a craft point of view, and will find many fans among other writers.

Last but not least is poet Elizabeth Alexander’s art-infused, soul-shaking book "The Trayvon Generation," an expansion of her New Yorker article of the same name that went viral in June of 2020. It’s a tiny precious thing, so I won’t say too much about it, except that it is brilliant, and beautiful, and stirring, and well worth the short minutes it will take to read.

Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.