Elayna Trucker, Your April in Books: Read here, read there, read everywhere!

Friends, I sense an end to this longest of years is in sight, as the days get longer and warmer, and more of us receive our COVID-19 vaccinations.

Reading is most often a solitary activity, yet sometimes bringing a book into a public space — a coffee shop, a park — can be just as pleasurable an experience. The hum of bees and Twitter of birds become the background music to your reading, the sharp exhalation of laughter and friendly greetings extra punctuation in the sentences. I miss reading in public places like the Oxbow Market or Monday Bakery, or even just the little patch of grass outside my home that is shared by my neighbors.

As we move slowly back into this space that has been empty over the past year, here are some upcoming books to enjoy, whether on your own or surrounded by friends.