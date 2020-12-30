Elayna Trucker: Your January in Books: : Start Your Reading Off Right!

Normally this time of year, I’d write a column about healthy cookbooks or empowering self-help books that people can consider for their New Year’s resolutions. I think this year we can all agree that we’ve all just been doing the best we can and the thing we need most, perhaps, is a bit of an escape. With that in mind, here are some upcoming novels and nonfiction books to help you forget about the difficulties of 2020, if only for a little while.

Angie Thomas, author of the incredible bestseller “The Hate U Give,” gives us her third book: “Concrete Rose” (Jan. 12). Thomas is known for tackling the thorny, complex issue of race in America in books for teens that easily crossover for adults.

This new offering revisits Garden Heights, the setting of “The Hate U Give,” but 17 years before the events of that book. Maverick Carter, son of an infamous gang legend, is doing the best he can in a bad situation. His dad is in prison, and he’s been dealing drugs for a local gang to help his hardworking mom make ends meet. When he unexpectedly becomes a father, he must reckon with the choices he’s made and seek to forge a new path so his child’s future will look different from his own. This is a must-read for anyone who loved “The Hate U Give,” but you don’t have to have read that book to enjoy this one.