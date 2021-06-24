Elayna Trucker, Your July in Books: Stop the Summer Slide with New Nonfiction!

Yes, yes, I know that normally “the summer slide” only applies to kids in school, but these hot, dry summers also tend to melt adult brains too, don’t you think? Beach reads are all well and good (and strongly encouraged!), but sometimes it’s nice to challenge yourself or learn something new. And really, any book is a beach reach if you take it to the beach.

With that in mind, I’ve picked out some notable nonfiction books publishing in the next month that are sure to educate and enthrall.

In a follow-up to the wildly successful "How to Change Your Mind," Michael Pollan’s "This is Your Mind on Plants" (July 6) is a deep dive into three mind-altering drugs: opium, mescaline, and caffeine. You read that right: caffeine! Used the world over to sharpen the mind and wake the body up, we don’t tend to think of caffeine as a drug. But, just like opium and mescaline, it affects the way your brain works and can be powerfully addictive.

Pollan asks, why is this drug legal and socially acceptable in some cultures when others are not? In seeking to answer this question, Pollan also delves into the greater mystery of why humans are so drawn to these mind-altering substances, and what the act of doing so says about our desire to engage with nature on a deeper level.