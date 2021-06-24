Elayna Trucker, Your July in Books: Stop the Summer Slide with New Nonfiction!

Yes, yes, I know that normally “the summer slide” only applies to kids in school, but these hot, dry summers also tend to melt adult brains too, don’t you think? Beach reads are all well and good (and strongly encouraged!), but sometimes it’s nice to challenge yourself or learn something new. And really, any book is a beach reach if you take it to the beach.
With that in mind, I’ve picked out some notable nonfiction books publishing in the next month that are sure to educate and enthrall.
In a follow-up to the wildly successful "How to Change Your Mind," Michael Pollan’s "This is Your Mind on Plants" (July 6) is a deep dive into three mind-altering drugs: opium, mescaline, and caffeine. You read that right: caffeine! Used the world over to sharpen the mind and wake the body up, we don’t tend to think of caffeine as a drug. But, just like opium and mescaline, it affects the way your brain works and can be powerfully addictive.
Pollan asks, why is this drug legal and socially acceptable in some cultures when others are not? In seeking to answer this question, Pollan also delves into the greater mystery of why humans are so drawn to these mind-altering substances, and what the act of doing so says about our desire to engage with nature on a deeper level.
Speaking of connecting with nature, formal national park ranger Catherine Raven had an unusual experience with a usually very shy creature. In "Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship" (July 6), Raven details a unique time in her life when, living in a tiny cottage in Montana, she noticed that a little fox visited her garden each afternoon at the same time. Unsure of how to respond to this regular visitor, but wanting to interact in some way, she pulled out her camping chair and began to read to him "The Little Prince."
Though Raven knew better than to anthropomorphize a wild animal (as she had learned while working on her PhD in biology), she couldn’t help but notice and grow to love the fox’s distinct personality. Isolated from most human interactions, Raven realized that true loneliness is impossible when one is immersed in the natural world.
Sticking with the nature theme, "Birdpedia: A Brief Compendium of Avian Lore" by Christopher W. Leahy (July 6), is a sweet little book about all things bird. Accompanied by black and white line drawings by Abby McBride, the 180-plus entries in this A-Z collection range from such topics as anting (birds will sometimes visit ant nests to let the ants crawl on them as a way to deal with feather mites), what bird’s nests are edible, fossils, and how birds are named. He illuminates some of the secrets of birders and includes entries on famous ornithologists. Any bird lover will want this in their library for quick reference or a delighted deep dive.
Noted author Winifred Gallagher reveals the forgotten stories that helped shape the West in "New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story" (July 20). Westward expansion in the 1800s required women to take on roles previously left to men, as settler life was so demanding. Though they had far fewer rights than men, these women often did the same work, and the inequities became all too obvious. Women founded schools and churches, became educated, and won the right to vote in most Western states and territories long before the federal government enacted womens’ suffrage in 1914.
Gallagher focuses on the Black and Asian women who have largely been ignored by scholarship of the settler West, as well as on the Native American and Mexican women who were displaced along with their families due to westward expansion. Meticulously researched using a wealth of personal letters and diaries, Gallagher gives a voice to this long-neglected group of women who helped shape the West we live in today.
Sam Kean is a very popular science writer whose forte is finding lesser-known tidbits from the history of science and bringing them to life. His newest, "The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science" (July 13), capitalizes on the current cultural obsession with true crime. Science is usually motivated by the desire to do good, or at the very least to increase the breadth of human knowledge. But sometimes, scientists can let their obsessions get away from them, and the results can be truly horrific.
Starting with Cleopatra, moving through the transatlantic slave trade and on to the Manhattan Project and the roots of modern anti-vaccination fears, Kean reveals dark moments in scientific history when ambition got the better of the scientist. This is an unflinching look at what happens when scientists sacrifice morals for progress, and how doing so makes us end up with neither.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
100 of the best books by Black Americans
100 of the best books by Black Americans
Such a Fun Age
I Almost Forgot About You
It’s Not All Downhill From Here
The Travelers
Lot: Stories
The Water Dancer
What We Lose
Sleeping With Strangers
Everything Inside
Indigo
Rebel: Women Who Dare
Patsy
Homegoing
Clap When You Land
With the Fire on High
Red at the Bone
Brown Girl Dreaming
Children of Blood and Bone
The Hate U Give
Hitting a Straight Lick With a Crooked Stick: Stories From the Harlem Renaissance
Their Eyes Were Watching God
Moses, Man of the Mountain
An American Marriage
Beloved
Bloodchild and Other Stories
Friday Black
In West Mills
The Accidental Hunter
Team Seven
The Residue Years
All Our Names
The Bewildered Bride
The Art of Love
Love’s Serenade
An Extraordinary Union
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy
See Me
Black Girl Unlimited: The Remarkable Story of a Teenage Wizard
Saving Savannah
Riot Baby
Beasts Made of Night
The Worst Best Man
The Long Fall: Leonid McGill
The Only Black Girls in Town
Pointe
When You Were Everything
The City We Became
Black Girls Must Die Exhausted
The Boyfriend Project
The Wedding Date
Native Son
Don’t Call Us Dead: Poems
Dien Cai Dau
The Body’s Question: Poems
Boy With Thorn
Other People’s Comfort Keeps Me Up At Night
There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé
I Can’t Talk About the Trees Without the Blood
We Hope This Reaches You in Time
She Just Wants to Forget
The Underground Railroad
The Color Purple
Iola Leroy
Brown Girl, Brownstones
Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass
Up From Slavery
The Women of Brewster Place
The Souls of Black Folk
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Invisible Man
The Street
The Autobiography of Malcolm X
Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America
So You Want to Talk About Race
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness
The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and Making Modern Urban America
The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration
Between the World and Me
Nobody: Casualties of America's War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond
Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: A Psychologist Explains the Development of Racial Identity
Blackballed: The Black Vote and US Democracy
Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl
Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body
Bad Feminist
Sister Outsider
Dreams From My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance
Grand Union
Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves
Drinking Coffee Elsewhere
Known and Strange Things: Essays
Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More
How We Fight For Our Lives
The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South
The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl
Year of Yes
We’re Going to Need More Wine
The Last Black Unicorn
Becoming
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com