Elayna Trucker: Your November in Books: Gifts! Gifts! Gifts!

The season of giving has arrived! There are so many fabulous books to talk about, so I’ll keep my introduction brief: shipping slowdowns and printing backlogs mean it’s so important to purchase and ship your holiday gifts early. If you preorder these books now (hopefully from your local independent bookstore), you won’t have to worry about them reaching your loved ones in time.

For the news junky: President Barack Obama’s forthcoming memoir of his early years in politics, “A Promised Land” (Nov. 17, $45), is nearly 800 pages long, with 32 pages of color photographs. And if 800 pages of Obama isn’t enough for you, don’t worry, this is the first of two volumes!

Former pro-football player Emmanuel Acho went viral with his video series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” His book of the same name (Nov. 10, $27.99) addresses issues that white Americans may not be comfortable talking about but that he feels are necessary to understand and dismantle systemic racism. Acho counts Oprah Winfrey and Matthew McConaghey among his fans.