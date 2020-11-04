Elayna Trucker: Your November in Books: Gifts! Gifts! Gifts!

The season of giving has arrived! There are so many fabulous books to talk about, so I’ll keep my introduction brief: shipping slowdowns and printing backlogs mean it’s so important to purchase and ship your holiday gifts early. If you preorder these books now (hopefully from your local independent bookstore), you won’t have to worry about them reaching your loved ones in time.
For the news junky: President Barack Obama’s forthcoming memoir of his early years in politics, “A Promised Land” (Nov. 17, $45), is nearly 800 pages long, with 32 pages of color photographs. And if 800 pages of Obama isn’t enough for you, don’t worry, this is the first of two volumes!
Former pro-football player Emmanuel Acho went viral with his video series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” His book of the same name (Nov. 10, $27.99) addresses issues that white Americans may not be comfortable talking about but that he feels are necessary to understand and dismantle systemic racism. Acho counts Oprah Winfrey and Matthew McConaghey among his fans.
For the nostalgic: Penguin Classics is releasing “The Penguin Book of Christmas Stories: From Hans Christian Andersen to Angela Carter” (Nov. 10, $25). The stories come from around the world (Norway, Lagos, Rio) and feature writers both famous and lesser-known.
“The Glorious American Essay: One Hundred Essays from Colonial Times to the Present” (Nov. 17, $40) includes essays from immigrants as well as those born in America, famous essayists and authors better known for fiction or poetry. This collection casts a wide net to gather all kinds of essays that touch on American values and identity. Contributors include Cotton Mather, Annie Dillard, and John Muir.
“The Short Stories of Oscar Wilde: An Annotated Selection” (Nov. 17, $27.95) is a gorgeous hardcover that includes a wide variety of Wilde’s stories - some are for children, some are not - presented in their original published form along with full annotations by English professor and Wilde scholar Nicholas Frankel.
For the Nature lover: Local naturalist and painter Obi Kaufmann’s “The California Field Atlas” is being released in a deluxe edition with illustrated endpapers, a ribbon bookmark, and an imitation leather cover (Nov. 17, $65). This larger format highlights Kaufmann’s gorgeous lettering and watercolor illustrations.
MacArthur Foundation and Guggenheim fellow Lauren Redniss tells the story of a holy mesa in Arizona that is threatened by corporate interests in “Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West” (Nov. 17, $30). Redniss is primarily a visual artist; this book is full of her stunning and unique illustrations.
“How to Attract Birds to Your Garden” by Dan Rouse (Nov. 3, $25) teaches you how to garden with a mind towards feeding and sheltering birds. The birds get a welcoming, sustainable environment, and you get to enjoy their beautiful flashes of color and sweet birdsong, all with minimal extra work and expense.
For the completist: Is there anything Dolly can’t do? Singer, songwriter, philanthropist -- “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” (Nov. 17, $50) takes us through Dolly’s life using her song lyrics as the entry point. The full-color book includes photographs, memorabilia, personal stories and memories from Dolly herself, a source of genuine positivity and warmth.
Following up “Patisserie at Home” and “French Cooking at Home,” Rodolphe Landemaine brings us “Boulangerie at Home: Bread, Brioche, and Other Baked Delicacies” (Nov. 17, $50). This gorgeous cookbook includes 100 step-by-step recipes as well as an illustrated glossary, so home bakers can learn new French baking techniques.
For the literati: Margaret Atwood, best known for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is also an accomplished poet. “Dearly: New Poems” (Nov. 10, $27.99) is her first poetry collection in over a decade. These imaginative poems deal with love, the passage of time, and, in true Atwood form, zombies.
Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist” continues to bewitch generations of readers, and this fall he graces us with another sweet fable, “The Archer” (Nov. 10, $21). A young boy goes to a retired archer for advice on archery and receives many poignant life lessons as well, learning how to set the groundwork for a fulfilling life.
Legendary comedian Steve Martin has partnered with accomplished cartoonist Harry Bliss on a collection of sophisticated, hilarious cartoons. “A Wealth of Pigeons” (Nov. 17, $28) includes some cartoons published in The New Yorker, but is mostly new material from this dynamic duo.
For the kids: “Amazing World Atlas” (Nov. 17, $19.99) compiles a huge amount of information on all the world’s countries into a fully illustrated and visually arresting hardcover book. Perfect for ages 9-12; kids will learn about each country’s residents, environment, and architecture.
“Kid in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks” (Nov. 10, $24) is written by bestselling cookbook author Melissa Clark and geared towards ages 7 and up. Fans of her work will recognize her signatures - sheet pan cooking, lots of brown butter - made accessible for young chefs.
For kids ages 6-8 who delight in visual detail, “A Train Journey” (Nov. 10, $24.95) features stunning two-page pop up spreads that teach the history of the railroad through four legendary trains.
Happy gifting!!
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.
