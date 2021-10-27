Elayna Trucker, Your November in Books: Let’s get cooking!

Readers looking for a taste of the millennial psyche but are perhaps intimidated by the hype around Sally Rooney (and the length of her latest, "Beautiful World, Where Are you") will want to check out "Win Me Something" by debut novelist Kyle Lucia Wu.

Simply and briefly told, this tale of Willa, a young biracial woman, will resonate with a lot of younger people. The only child of a failed marriage whose parents both remarried and had other children, Willa has never felt like she belongs. Home used to be with her flighty, white mother and their crowded, effulgent garden, but the birth of her half-brother left Willa feeling like a stranger there. She hoped to find a connection with her Chinese father, but he is wrapped up in his new family. Willa is desperately lonely.

An opportunity to nanny for a 9-year-old girl and live in her family’s expensive apartment in Tribeca make Willa feel some forward motion in her life, but she’s also envious of her charge’s close family relationships and constantly on edge that she will say something wrong and lose her job and cushy new home.