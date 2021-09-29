Elayna Trucker, Your October in Books: So Many Books, So Little Time!

 Skip to main content
Your October in Books

There are so many important books coming out in October! I have not, alas, read nearly enough of them, so I’ll focus on the books I have read and enjoyed, and save for the end of this article a list of the other can’t-miss titles hitting bookshelves next month. Please forgive this poor reader her inability to speed read!

My favorite October release is "Fight Night" by Miriam Toews (Oct. 5). The voice of our narrator, Swiv, a young girl trying to keep her grandma alive, her mom sane, and her unborn sibling on track for on-time arrival, will sweep you away immediately. There’s not so much a plot here as an inexorable nosedive into the complex dynamics of an adolescent girl’s brain and her untraditional family.

Fight Night

Grandma is beset by health problems left and right but maintains irrepressible good humor about them all, as well as a canny understanding of her troubled daughter and intelligent young granddaughter.

Swiv is unerringly practical, much more grown-up than she probably should be at her age, yet still so poignantly childlike throughout. There is no way not to get emotionally invested in this wacky family of women. You will cry tears, both happy and sad, throughout the course of this inimitable novel.

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven

If erudite, mildly crotchety narrators are your thing -- think "A Man Called Ove" or "The Rosie Project" -- you’ll be sure to enjoy "The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven" by Nathaniel Ian Miller (Oct. 26).

It’s 1916 in Stockholm and young Sven is an outlier; though he’s close to his younger sister, he doesn’t care for the rest of his family, hates his jobs in the factories of the city, and finds physical comforts in the arms of prostitutes rather than trying to find a wife and start a family.

At loose ends, he eventually becomes a nanny to his sister’s children, but when they grow old enough to attend school, he’s lost again. A mining operation run by Norwegians on the Arctic island of Spitsbergen (now known as Svalbard) seems just the ticket, as Sven has long been obsessed with Arctic exploration.

Mining, however, suits him even less than factory work, and he leads a very lonely existence until he’s befriended by a Scotsman with a similar love of books. When an avalanche leaves Sven disfigured, he exiles himself even farther into the Arctic wasteland. There he is joined periodically by an anarchist Finn trapper, a loyal dog or two, and even a surprise visitor from his family back in Stockholm.

Ending in 1946, the book touches on the political upheavals of the first half of the 20th Century, and is a powerful reminder that even the seemingly misanthropic have a need for human connection.

Sankofa

In Nigerian author Chibundu Onuzo’s quietly powerful new novel "Sankofa," a middle-aged, biracial British woman’s life is in upheaval (Oct. 5). Anna’s husband of over 25 years was caught cheating and they are separated; she doesn’t want him back, but misses the normality of their shared life, and resists finalizing the separation in a divorce despite their daughter’s encouragement.

At the same time, she has been caring for her ill mother for the last year. After her mother’s death, as Anna cleans out the flat they lived in together at the end, she finds a diary written by Francis: her completely unknown father, from whom she inherited her darker skin.

Anna had never been curious about her father before; her mother was devoted and loving, though she did not understand the racism that Anna dealt with growing up in England in the '70s.

Finding this diary and hearing her father’s voice for the first time sparks something in Anna, and she begins to wonder what her life might have been like had her father known about her.

The biggest shock, though, is when she tracks down Francis in Africa - after taking a new name, her father led a revolution against British colonial rule and then ruled his home country himself as dictator in everything but name for several decades. Her father is now retired but still notorious, and Anna resolves to go to Africa and try to meet him.

Anna’s voice is quiet, almost timid, but this seems due more to her previous role as housewife and an aborted art career that left her at loose ends than her actual personality. Now on her own for the first time in her life, Anna has an opportunity to decide who she wants to be. Africa holds no easy answers for her, but it does set her on a new path. This is a beautiful novel that shows it is never too late to find, or redefine, oneself.

These are just three of the wonderful new books coming out next month! I’m list-averse when it comes to talking about books, but I don’t want eager readers to miss any of these other great October titles:

For fiction buffs, the ever-popular Amor Towles’ new novel "The Lincoln Highway" comes out on Oct. 5, as does Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads, the first in a grand family saga trilogy.

On Oct. 12, perennial favorite Elizabeth Strout releases "Oh William!", featuring Lucy Barton’s first husband (though it can be read as a standalone); and Louise Penny teams up with longtime friend Hillary Rodham Clinton for a new mystery, "State of Terror," inspired by Clinton’s time as Secretary of State.

Nonfiction readers will be thrilled by another volume of David Sedaris’ diaries in "A Carnival of Snackery" on Oct. 5.

Acclaimed writer Susan Orlean’s new book On Animals comes out Oct. 12, and a unique collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama (yes, you read that right) releases Oct. 26: "Renegades: Born in the USA."

Happy October reading!

Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.

