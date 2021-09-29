Elayna Trucker, Your October in Books: So Many Books, So Little Time!

At the same time, she has been caring for her ill mother for the last year. After her mother’s death, as Anna cleans out the flat they lived in together at the end, she finds a diary written by Francis: her completely unknown father, from whom she inherited her darker skin.

Anna had never been curious about her father before; her mother was devoted and loving, though she did not understand the racism that Anna dealt with growing up in England in the '70s.

Finding this diary and hearing her father’s voice for the first time sparks something in Anna, and she begins to wonder what her life might have been like had her father known about her.

The biggest shock, though, is when she tracks down Francis in Africa - after taking a new name, her father led a revolution against British colonial rule and then ruled his home country himself as dictator in everything but name for several decades. Her father is now retired but still notorious, and Anna resolves to go to Africa and try to meet him.