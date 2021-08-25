Elayna Trucker, Your September in Books: New reads from beloved authors

 Skip to main content
Your September in Books: New reads from beloved authors
Your September in Books

Elayna Trucker

  Updated
September is a good month for books, as publishers push out the titles they think will be biggest for holiday gifting. I had the pleasure of reading four that are just spectacular; I’m not going to waste any time on this introduction so we can get right to it!

Harlem Shuffle

Colson Whitehead, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Nickel Boys" and "The Underground Railroad," sticks to his theme of race in America but gives us a more lighthearted take in "Harlem Shuffle" (Sept. 14).

Ray Carney owns a furniture store in Harlem and is very proud of what he’s accomplished, given his inauspicious beginnings as the son of a notorious crook. His business is growing and his beautiful wife Elizabeth is pregnant with their second child.

What she doesn’t know is that Ray has been quietly acting as a middle man for small-time thieves, fencing their goods at reputable stores uptown. He’s well-liked and very careful, but when his ne’er do well cousin Freddie gives his name to some local gangsters, he’s pulled into a heist and has to deal with the unspooling consequences of its success.

Fans of James McBride’s "Deacon King Kong" will find a lot to like here, and readers of Whitehead’s previous books will appreciate the lighter touch and humor of this new novel. Carney is an astute observer of human nature, from the corruption of the white police force in bed with the black elite, to his in-laws’ colorism and distaste for their daughter’s chosen partner. Mystery readers will enjoy the heist aspect but there’s a lot more to unpack here for those readers wishing to delve deeper.

Fuzz

I’ve had to make up a new genre just so I can describe Mary Roach and her fabulous books: humorous granular scientific nonfiction! Her latest offering, "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" (Sept. 14) is classic Mary Roach - highly entertaining and enlightening.

She starts out strong with the biggest of crimes: murder most fowl (I do not apologize for that pun, it was very much intended). What happens when a person dies and the suspect is an animal? Roach spares no detail (seriously, I recommend you not read this book while eating) as she learns how wildlife experts and park rangers determine cause of death when an animal attack is suspected, and what they do with the murderous creature if it can be found.

We then move into less dangerous, but still significantly annoying, territory. Birds that eat crops or simply make a huge mess of things, rotting trees that take decades to die and then suddenly collapse at the most inopportune times, thieving monkeys, and invasive species.

Roach has a deft hand with description, particularly of the interesting people she meets. There are laugh-out-loud moments, but also an exhortation that we do better at learning to live together with the plants and animals sharing our world. Instead of setting rat traps, perhaps spend a little more time and money searching for how they’re getting into your house and plug the holes. We are, after all, more in their territory than they are in ours.

Lauren Groll

I’m still not convinced that Lauren Groff didn’t write her newest novel, "Matrix" (Sept. 7), specifically for me. I studied medieval history in college, with a focus on the Crusades and the time period in which they occurred, about the 12th-14th centuries.

One of my favorite people from this era is Eleanor of Aquitaine, queen of two kingdoms, mother of kings and queens, muse and patron of the arts, and a formidable woman on the political stage. Groff’s heroine isn’t Eleanor, but rather a woman who lived at the same time whose name and work we know well but whose life story is lost to us, and who very well might have been in Eleanor’s circle. Marie de France’s lais were, and remain, their own genre of poetry. Stunningly beautiful, many have survived the centuries and are still read today.

Groff takes this famous mystery woman and breathes life into her. Marie in this novel is tall and awkward, not deemed beautiful enough to stay in Eleanor’s court but too important, as the illegitimate daughter of a king, to throw away entirely.

She is sent to an abbey in England, far from the glamor of the court, and at first withers. The abbey is in a horrible state - the nuns are destitute and starving, finances and resources have been mismanaged and the abbess, though kind, is unwilling to collect their debts. Marie, with her noble upbringing and education, is in a unique position to help, and help she eventually does.

We cycle rhythmically through the seasons of Marie’s life and the abbey as she gradually puts things into order. She grows to fiercely love her home and discover an unexpected piety. Halfway through her life, she is struck by visions that encourage her to transform the abbey and its lands into a sanctuary for women, ensuring that no man sets foot in her space that is not welcome there. Groff’s research into medieval religious and pastoral life is impeccable, and readers will grow to love awkward Marie just as she grows to love the women under her care.

Richard Powers

Richard Powers, bestselling author of "The Overstory," gives us a new parable in "Bewilderment" (Sept. 21). Astrobiologist Theo is doing the best he can for his challenging son, Robin, after the accidental death of his wife. Hypersensitive, Robin cares deeply about the natural world, just like his mom did, but doesn’t have her steadfast will nor the coping mechanisms she used to face the world even when she was angry with it. Robin’s school wants him diagnosed and medicated, a move his father, despite being exhausted by caring for Robin, resists.

When a former colleague of Theo’s wife offers to try an experimental neurofeedback treatment that will teach Robin’s brain to mimic the patterns of his dead mother’s, Theo is reluctant but willing to try if it means avoiding medicating his son. Robin’s progress is astounding, surprising even the scientists running the trial, but can Robin’s new brain patterns keep up with the wholesale destruction he sees around him?

This beautiful book is a testament to the natural world and the incredible ability we humans have to shape both it and ourselves. Powers asks, where is the point of no return, and what should we be doing to prevent reaching it? Can we really change the fundamental nature of a human being, and if we can, should we? This is a powerful follow up to "The Overstory"; readers who appreciated that book’s themes and challenging structure will find much to chew on here.

Elayna Trucker

Elayna Trucker

Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.

