Elayna Trucker, Your September in Books: New reads from beloved authors

September is a good month for books, as publishers push out the titles they think will be biggest for holiday gifting. I had the pleasure of reading four that are just spectacular; I’m not going to waste any time on this introduction so we can get right to it!

Colson Whitehead, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Nickel Boys" and "The Underground Railroad," sticks to his theme of race in America but gives us a more lighthearted take in "Harlem Shuffle" (Sept. 14).

Ray Carney owns a furniture store in Harlem and is very proud of what he’s accomplished, given his inauspicious beginnings as the son of a notorious crook. His business is growing and his beautiful wife Elizabeth is pregnant with their second child.

What she doesn’t know is that Ray has been quietly acting as a middle man for small-time thieves, fencing their goods at reputable stores uptown. He’s well-liked and very careful, but when his ne’er do well cousin Freddie gives his name to some local gangsters, he’s pulled into a heist and has to deal with the unspooling consequences of its success.