Fabulous fiction and more, more, more!

Moving from the truly weird to the slightly less weird, “Barn 8” by Deb Olin Unferth (March 3) is a rollicking read through the unfortunate world of factory-farmed eggs. Funny, sassy, smart, and timely, this novel is a sheer joy to read, despite its macabre subject matter.

Janey at 15 defiantly strikes out from the Manhattan apartment she shares with her mother upon the discovery that she was not, in fact, the product of sperm donation, but has a father living in Iowa. A disastrous series of circumstances strand her there, and the once vital teenager loses her lust for life for several years until she gets a job as an auditor of egg producers. Cleveland, the auditor who hires Janey, used to be babysat by Janey’s mother, and is going through a crisis of conscience, though not precisely the one you think.

The two start teaming up to rescue hens from factory farms with deplorable conditions, and eventually the effort snowballs into an immense undertaking: to free all 1 million chickens from a single farm in a single night. For this, they need backup, and we’re introduced to a thrilling, hilarious cast of characters. This novel will perhaps do what no secret activist spy video would be able to: make you think twice about where the food you eat is coming from, all while making you laugh out loud from the absurdity of it all.