Fabulous fiction and more, more, more!

I’ve had the distinct pleasure of reading some seriously smashing books in the past couple of months, several of which will be published next month.
I’m starting with the weirdest of my picks, a truly original satirical novel that is unlike anything I’ve read before. “Enter the Aardvark” (March 24) presents us with a split narrative and two unforgettable characters. One part is told in the second person (“You are running a re-election campaign for the 1st Congressional District in Virginia. Your opponent's name is Nancy Beavers, and you have made up your mind that from here on out there will be no more days off.”) Our antihero is a closeted gay Republican congressman who is obsessed with Ronald Reagan. I’ll let you sit with that for a moment.
Our second protagonist - whose story is told in the more common third-person omniscient - is a taxidermist in 19th century England. He’s just been sent the first aardvark seen outside of Africa and is presented with his greatest challenge yet: how to make this hideous creature beautiful.
These disparate characters have much more in common than is first apparent, as their stories weave and intersect. Many parts of this satire are laugh-out- loud funny, despite its serious themes of self-hatred, denial, societal expectation, and hypocrisy. I have no idea how Jessica Anthony managed to come up with this crazy book, and even less of an idea how she executed it so well in less than 200 pages, but I’m certainly grateful she did.
Moving from the truly weird to the slightly less weird, “Barn 8” by Deb Olin Unferth (March 3) is a rollicking read through the unfortunate world of factory-farmed eggs. Funny, sassy, smart, and timely, this novel is a sheer joy to read, despite its macabre subject matter.
You have free articles remaining.
Janey at 15 defiantly strikes out from the Manhattan apartment she shares with her mother upon the discovery that she was not, in fact, the product of sperm donation, but has a father living in Iowa. A disastrous series of circumstances strand her there, and the once vital teenager loses her lust for life for several years until she gets a job as an auditor of egg producers. Cleveland, the auditor who hires Janey, used to be babysat by Janey’s mother, and is going through a crisis of conscience, though not precisely the one you think.
The two start teaming up to rescue hens from factory farms with deplorable conditions, and eventually the effort snowballs into an immense undertaking: to free all 1 million chickens from a single farm in a single night. For this, they need backup, and we’re introduced to a thrilling, hilarious cast of characters. This novel will perhaps do what no secret activist spy video would be able to: make you think twice about where the food you eat is coming from, all while making you laugh out loud from the absurdity of it all.
Rarely does a book grab you as viscerally as does Lily King's “Writers & Lovers.” (March 3) Casey is a young woman living in Boston who has recently become untethered by the sudden death of her mother. Casey is subsumed by grief and has no one with whom to share it. Navigating the dating world has also presented its problems; she recently had a whirlwind romance with a fellow budding writer that ended abruptly. These losses, of a mother and a lover, have left Casey emotionally wracked and completely unable to write. Her time is spent serving at an upscale restaurant and futilely attempting to finish her first novel.
Casey's grief and anxiety are palpable; she feels them deeply in her body and as a reader, I felt them too. The frustration of art creation and the promise of new love are such common themes, but are presented here in a light at once original and incredibly familiar. My heart quickened, my stomach clenched, I laughed, and at the end, I cried with joy.
A few years ago, award-winning scientist Hope Jahren wrote a beautiful book called “Lab Girl.” In it, we learned about the wonders of plant biology and the difficulties of becoming a scientist as a woman afflicted with bipolar disorder; we also witnessed the birth of a powerful nonfiction literary talent. Jahren’s second book, “The Story of More,” (March 3) is very different but no less beautifully written. Jahren, ever the scientist, has collected a huge amount of data about our global and national habits of consumption over the past 50 years since the year of her birth in rural Minnesota.
The result is, as advertised, the story of more. More fuel consumed, more food grown, more cars driven, more species gone extinct. At the heart, this book is about climate change, but it’s also about how we can be better humans to other humans. Did you know that we currently throw out enough food to feed those people who go hungry every day? Jahren offers these stark data-driven observations alongside moving personal stories, all told in her trademark lyrical, rhythmic voice.
An appendix offers a variety of ways in which we can all make small changes in our personal lives that will help ameliorate the damage we have done to our environment and better the lives of people all over the planet. “The Story of More” is also a story of hope: yes, things are bad right now, but we’re at a pivotal moment and if we just pay a little extra attention, we can all play a role in making the world a better place.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Email her at elayna@napabookmine.com