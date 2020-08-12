First Person: Lessons from 'Long Walk to Freedom'

The topics discussed in "Long Walk To Freedom"— police brutality, social justice, and race relations — are the same issues Americans are reckoning with today in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Recent abuses of power by the Trump administration, which has sent federal officers into city streets, has badly escalated the grief of protesters, resulting in more tension and violence. This move by the executive branch is reminiscent of the actions of Prime Minister Malan, founder of apartheid, in response to the May 1, 1950 Freedom Day strike in Johannesburg, a march against discriminatory legislation.

Mandela described this scene, “Mounted police galloped into the crowd, smashing people with batons, bullets… an indiscriminate and unprovoked attack.” This instance was just one of numerous attacks by the state that killed or wounded Africans who were organizing for their rights. Officers were not held accountable or brought to justice.

With distance from the atrocities of South Africa’s apartheid system, it is easy for us, as Americans, to point at the racism, inequality and injustice of Mandela’s time and see that it was wrong. It is less obvious, perhaps, for those unaffected by institutional racism, to recognize, much less acknowledge, the continual unjust treatment of Black people in the U.S.