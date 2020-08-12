First Person: Lessons from 'Long Walk to Freedom'

Three decades before Nelson Mandela was elected president of South Africa in 1994, he was condemned to lifelong incarceration.
Mandela wrote most of his autobiography when he was confined as a political prisoner on Robben Island. The infamous two square mile speck of land off the coast of Cape Town, which housed a maximum-security prison known for being exceptionally brutal, is where Mandela spent 18 years of his 27 years in imprison until his release in 1990.
During what he calls “the dark years,” in a prison cell, with a single light bulb burning overhead all hours of the day and night, Mandela produced "Long Walk To Freedom."
In the book, Mandela described bantering in the courtyard of the island prison with a few colleagues who suggested he write a memoir. One of his close companions, another political prisoner who had organized with Mandela, urged the leader saying, “Such a story, if told truly and fairly, would serve to remind people of what we had fought and [are] still fighting for.”
Mandela recalled his friend’s argument that, “It could become a source of inspiration for young freedom fighters.”
By day, Mandela labored at the island’s quarry extracting limestone with hand tools; by night he threw himself into his writing. “Those nights, I relived my experiences as I wrote about them, like a waking dream. I attempted to transfer it to paper as simply and truthfully as I could.”
For many months, after working through the night, Mandela would pass along his writing piece by piece to his cohort. His closest confidants read drafts and provided feedback.
Once sections were revised and completed, chapters were then given to another associate who “transferred ten pages of foolscap into a single piece of paper.”
Yet another associate then ingeniously hid the transcribed version of the manuscript inside the binding of notebooks to safeguard the text from the prison authorities. The plan was for him to smuggle the document outside of the prison, off the island, and eventually out of the country to be published.
While waiting for notice from his released compatriot about the security of the manuscript abroad, Mandela and his accomplices contrived a covert operation to bury the original 500-page handwritten testimony. Mandela observed that surveillance in the prison’s courtyard garden had become careless and sporadic. As discreetly as possible, he divided the manuscript into three parts, wrapped the segments in plastic, and dug ditches with iron stakes to stow the memoir until it could be destroyed.
A few weeks later, by chance, in order to keep prisoners in isolation from communicating with others in the courtyard, authorities decided to build a wall exactly where the manuscript was buried.
Walking by to survey the area, Mandela later wrote, “I was alarmed by what I saw.” A work crew had dug a trench in the courtyard garden. In his account Mandela admitted, “I must have flinched or reacted in some way. Unbeknownst to me, I was being watched by warders, who said my reaction confirmed that I knew the manuscript had been there.”
"Long Walk To Freedom" was indeed taken to London where another colleague of Mandela’s sat with a typist who reconstructed the “almost microscopic shorthand” into a typescript. Little Brown & Co. published Mandela’s book in 1994.
The effort that went into writing, exporting, and distributing the story is incredible to consider. But more unbelievable are the reasons for which Mandela was imprisoned.
Born in the Transkei region of South Africa, Mandela, whose birth name was Rolihlahla, lived peacefully with his community, the Thembu people of the Xhosa nation. Uncommon at the time was education for Black children in South Africa; however, Mandela attended school where he learned how to read and write.
As an adult, in Johannesburg, Mandela worked as an attorney and activist. He became involved with the African National Congress (ANC), an organization founded in 1912 with a mission of establishing basic rights of citizenship for the Africans of South Africa. In time, Mandela dedicated himself entirely to the liberation struggle.
In a period of extremist Afrikaner Nationalism, Africans lived under an oppressive system of white supremacy that was constructed and enforced by descendants of Dutch colonizers. Publicly sympathizing with Nazi Germany during World War II, Afrikaner Nationalists governed South Africa using a system called apartheid, literally meaning “apartness.” In Mandela’s words, apartheid was a system of laws, regulations, and institutions designed to keep Africans in an inferior position to whites. In Afrikaans, a derivative of the Dutch language, the party’s slogan translated to, “The white man must always remain boss.”
After 300 years of the enslavement of Black people in South Africa, apartheid segregated races in all facets of society—parallel in time and in policy to Jim Crow laws in the United States. The Nationalists, led by Prime Minister D.F. Malan, passed racist legislation aggressively.
For Africans, apartheid meant the inability to vote and to purchase property. Black people were not allowed to enter public spaces or use public transportation designated for white citizens. Africans were required to carry passbooks and permits in urban areas, which controlled and restricted their movements. These laws, however, were only petty apartheid.
Grand apartheid, on the other hand, dictated housing and employment opportunities for Africans. In Mandela’s words, “Complexion and distinctions such as the curl of one’s hair or the size of one’s lips” determined where a person could live or work.
Rich in gold, diamonds, and wildlife, the industrialization and pillage of the homelands of South African ethnic groups was commissioned. When white landowners wanted property that Africans lived on, authorities initiated enforced removals, however violent necessary.
As an attorney, Mandela sensed that Africans were desperate for legal help. “People lived in the same house for decades only to find that it was declared a white area,” Mandela wrote, “therefore they had to leave without any recompense.” Furthermore, “It was a crime to live in certain places but also a crime to have no place to live.”
On representing Africans in court, he wrote, “We tried many cases involving police brutality, but police assaults were difficult to prove. It was simply the word of the policeman against our client.” He explained that the magistrates naturally sided with the police and let police officers off the hook for violence.
Injustices and aggressions against Black people were incessant, thus the ANC saw more membership and participation from Africans longing for civil liberties and rights.
The government considered any dissent to be disturbance of order. Therefore, as the ANC gained momentum with many Africans and allies demonstrating civil disobedience, the government responded by passing legislation to declare martial law, detain protesters, and impose corporal punishment.
Mandela was banned from public life, forced to resign from his position with the ANC, and prohibited from attending gatherings or meetings of any kind. The government required neither proof nor charges; the minister of justice simply declared it so. Mandela passed many months, sometimes years, in his home, unable to assemble with fellow Africans. Mandela wrote, “It was a strategy designed to remove the individual from the struggle and to violate or ignore a banning order was to invite imprisonment.”
Despite being banned, Mandela continued his law practice while organizing underground with colleagues. Eventually, Mandela was imprisoned for his efforts to mobilize for change in South Africa.
The topics discussed in "Long Walk To Freedom"— police brutality, social justice, and race relations — are the same issues Americans are reckoning with today in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
Recent abuses of power by the Trump administration, which has sent federal officers into city streets, has badly escalated the grief of protesters, resulting in more tension and violence. This move by the executive branch is reminiscent of the actions of Prime Minister Malan, founder of apartheid, in response to the May 1, 1950 Freedom Day strike in Johannesburg, a march against discriminatory legislation.
Mandela described this scene, “Mounted police galloped into the crowd, smashing people with batons, bullets… an indiscriminate and unprovoked attack.” This instance was just one of numerous attacks by the state that killed or wounded Africans who were organizing for their rights. Officers were not held accountable or brought to justice.
With distance from the atrocities of South Africa’s apartheid system, it is easy for us, as Americans, to point at the racism, inequality and injustice of Mandela’s time and see that it was wrong. It is less obvious, perhaps, for those unaffected by institutional racism, to recognize, much less acknowledge, the continual unjust treatment of Black people in the U.S.
Yet, the causes forcing organizers and protesters into the streets in the last few months, in cities and towns all over, are the same causes that compelled Mandela to march. Today, he is revered for his leadership and bravery in the face of injustice. However, during most of his adult life, as an attorney and activist, he was persecuted by authorities, and eventually imprisoned, as he spoke out against racist policies and police brutality. His book provides lessons, insights, and — precisely as he and his colleagues intended —inspiration for all those struggling for civil rights, justice, and liberation.
Watch now: Protesters against racism, police violence return to downtown Napa
Cynthia Arata is a former Peace Corps volunteer who was evacuated back to her home in Napa because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is now a contributing writer for the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at aratacynthia@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!