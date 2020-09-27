First Person: On writing and reinvention, Part 2

Upon graduation I was offered a job with the same newspaper chain that owned The Napa Register, as the sports editor of the Lake Tahoe daily. But I balked. My interests by the end of the summer had drifted from sports to politics and I was also offered an entry-level job in state government.
Rather than six and seven days a week covering all things sports in a small town, I opted for regular hours and far better pay learning the intricacies of California politics.
But a year of tedious administrative tasks with occasional moments of engagement in the often-distasteful political machinations of the administration of then-Governor Ronald Reagan left me disillusioned with the processes of governance. After a year in Sacramento, I took the path of least resistance and returned to graduate school.
It was a short course of study and largely unfulfilling, but it gave me the beginnings of a break with my past. After graduating, I took another brief turn at state government that only prolonged the inevitable. I was wandering without intention. I decided to “drop out” as so many of the iconic characters of the Beat Generation whose books and poems I was reading had done before me.
With a backpack full of books, a few clothes, a toothbrush and little else, I hitchhiked and traveled through the Western United States and several times down into Mexico. Between sojourns, I worked as a part-time junior college teacher back near my hometown. I wrote regularly, albeit poorly, of my thoughts and travels, but it was writing without relevance to all that was unfolding within and around me.
My wanderings eventually took me to Cuba in the spring of 1976, working construction for some months while absorbing what I could of an “authentic” revolution. I even spent several evenings in La Bodegita del Medio in Old Havana, drinking mojitos at the little bar frequented by Ernest Hemingway a half century earlier.
This was long before its discovery by the European-then- North American tourism industry. But it was during this time that I began to consider a new path — it was time for a reinvention.
When I returned to the States, I soon enrolled in graduate school once again, this time to pursue a Ph.D. I had decided I needed a much deeper understanding of the social changes going on in the world around me. If I was to write of anything of substance, I realized I was woefully unprepared.
Upon starting my studies, I was surprised to find my writing skills set me apart to some degree from many others of my cohort. While some were better read and better trained in an academic discipline than I, most could not construct a compelling story that drew their readers in with a provocative opening (the hook), then got to the point and stayed there in a downward spiraling hierarchy of arguments that led with few if any distractions to a logical conclusion. They had never written a decent newspaper story with a gruff and impatient editor breathing down their necks as a clock ticked toward a looming deadline.
While still a graduate student I wrote a paper that received a minor academic award. It was then picked up by one of the more prestigious academic journals for publication, not a common accomplishment in those days for a lowly graduate student.
The article’s appeal seemed to lie in a combination of casting an otherwise mundane story of a state government administrative ruling as a counter-intuitive departure from traditional government policies and the dominant influence of private sector interests, and launching the story with a tale of farmworker protest replete with defiant chants and a bonfire destroying their employers’ property, a decidedly non-academic entrée into a scholarly inquiry. But there I was, a published and award-winning graduate student a little more than a year into my studies. I had succeeded in reinventing myself again through writing, this time as a novice scholar.
I soon came to realize that writing was not only a discipline but more a way of thinking, as George Orwell had argued in his famous 1946 article, “Politics and the English Language.” It forced me to organize thoughts and ruthlessly discard what seemed like strokes of genius but, in fact, did little to move a story along toward its denouement. Even scholarship, or perhaps more accurately especially scholarship, was about telling stories in clear if at times not entirely spell-binding prose.
Writing framed how I looked at the world, not unlike my hobby of photography. As a photographer, every scene I came upon was a photo opportunity. I looked at the world as if composing a photograph, framing it, checking how the light played across it, considering how might I draw the observer’s eye into the heart of that upon which I gazed. When I was writing, I filtered what I was observing, hearing and thinking and parsed it for its contribution to a compelling story. The more I wrote, the more I became a writer in ways difficult to understand for people not enthralled by the written word. One becomes one’s discipline, the surrounding world no more than a reflection, reminiscent of the old saying, to a hammer everything looks like a nail.
Writing a doctoral dissertation was as close to writing a novel as I came in my academic career, although I wrote several books on scholarly themes in the ensuing decades. But none approached the concentration and discipline required of that first endeavor. I sat at my typewriter five to six days a week for nine months to produce the first draft.
It was a tedious, but rewarding, slog through outlines and sketches, retreats to piles of books or articles for a second or third perusal, fact checking, revision and editing. I tried to make my writing as appealing as a scholarly effort could be. But still in keeping with the norms of academia, it lacked the emotion, the sensation, the near physical response to an elegant turn of a phrase that made creative writing so much more appealing.
There are, of course, some who have postulated, rather unkindly, that writing in the social sciences in which I was being trained was little more than fiction anyway. It was at best esoteric language mystifying common sense as the famous population biologist Paul Ehrlich once told me. With some distance now, I am not entirely sure he was wrong.
Upon graduation, I set out in search of further experiences upon which to build my writing and somewhat predictably found myself within weeks immersed in the Sandinista-led Nicaraguan Revolution. Working for an international humanitarian organization, I discovered my training as a writer allowed me to describe, and then implement, problem-solving projects in innovative ways.
I found through writing I could construct provocative ideas to address problems in the developing world that had not been approached in similar fashion before. Soon, governments and non-governmental agencies were providing funding for one or another of the proposals I drafted, largely I believe, because these proposals were composed with the eye of a writer and did not devolve as was so often the case into near incoherent treatises of dry and mystifying technical jargon. I was yet again reinventing myself through writing, this time as a development practitioner.
I lived and worked in Nicaragua for nearly five years. During that time, I continued to write both academically and in a more non-fictional creative mode. I published regularly in scholarly journals while my other writing languished in anonymity. That, in some ways, reflected the world of creative writing. I had decided at some point early on that I would follow a writing path that produced some response as well as held some promise of financial support. Initially as a journalist, that pragmatism eventually anchored me at the intersection of development practitioner and academia. But it left me somewhat frustrated that I could not find an avenue forward for my more creative sensibilities and voice.
Still, I became increasingly successful in this hybrid endeavor, particularly through writing analyses and proposals for action that gained ever greater acceptance among funding agencies. But over time, I grew weary of the daily hardships and frequent setbacks working in the tense environment of a small developing country unofficially at war with the behemoth of the north, the United States under then-President Ronald Reagan. After five years away from my native land, I accepted a visiting research and teaching position at the University of Texas in Austin and headed back home. The academic post allowed me to devote much more time and energy to writing and I soon found myself selected for a MacArthur Foundation research and writing fellowship followed by a visiting scholar appointment at Stanford University, and soon thereafter a contract for a book about my work in Nicaragua. I was once again riding my writing skills into a new realm, that of a university professor.
For the next two and a half decades I successfully developed a career, writing frequently and entirely in a relatively traditional academic voice. Both my scholarly writings and my ability to draft provocative and apparently appealing proposals for social problem-solving were all part of the formula for rising through the ranks of the academy. Yet my writing remained not entirely fulfilling. I had embraced a voice that fit nicely in the halls of the university and for which I was more than adequately rewarded. But I was also becoming a prisoner of my success. I had accepted the golden handcuffs of a tenured professor.
After nearly four decades in academia and a parallel career as a development adviser, I decided it was time to retire. I felt exhausted from the scholarly culture and retreated to my mountain refuge in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains to hike, fly-fish and enjoy the great outdoors. I had little desire to publish further and quickly wrapped up a couple of small writing commitments. I thought there was little more for me to do.
But I suppose one should never say never, as I have so often been told. I had corresponded over time with an old friend who had asked that I write about experiences of my childhood that fit with a history she was writing about the Napa Valley. One thing led to another and a few vignettes I wrote for her project led to a reawakening of that old passion I had left behind in exchange for the comfort of the university life. I began writing more and more vignettes that soon turned into a memoir, “Over the Back Fence: Learning Nature in a Bygone Napa Valley.” I found such enjoyment in writing that little book that I immediately set to writing of other periods and other dimensions of my life.
Now, amidst my self-isolation in the time of COVID-19, I find myself at the beginning of yet another reinvention. I am writing nearly every day, stringing together one vignette after another. I am writing in a voice once familiar but too long neglected. With each passing day, the reinvention becomes more real, more substantial. It has become what I am most enjoying about this late (hopefully not too late) stage of my life. It is a discipline that is shaping and defining me yet again.
The forthcoming memoirs are reflections of my newly emerging creative writing. My life is coming back to me not as a linear narrative but as a series of loosely connected vignettes. Sometimes unfolding in a chronological order, other times as if in parallel worlds, and still others as reflections folding back to times preceding earlier memoirs. It is great fun yet still a mystery as to where it is all going. I hope you will enjoy the reading of these stories as much as I am enjoying their telling.
Editor’s note: This is a excerpt from a work in progress Doug Murray, who grew up in Napa in the 1960s and ‘70s and recently published a memoir, “Over the Back Fence, Learning Nature in A Bygone Napa Valley.” This book is available at Napa Bookmine and Copperfield’s.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!