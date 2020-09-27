First Person: On writing and reinvention, Part 2

I found through writing I could construct provocative ideas to address problems in the developing world that had not been approached in similar fashion before. Soon, governments and non-governmental agencies were providing funding for one or another of the proposals I drafted, largely I believe, because these proposals were composed with the eye of a writer and did not devolve as was so often the case into near incoherent treatises of dry and mystifying technical jargon. I was yet again reinventing myself through writing, this time as a development practitioner.

I lived and worked in Nicaragua for nearly five years. During that time, I continued to write both academically and in a more non-fictional creative mode. I published regularly in scholarly journals while my other writing languished in anonymity. That, in some ways, reflected the world of creative writing. I had decided at some point early on that I would follow a writing path that produced some response as well as held some promise of financial support. Initially as a journalist, that pragmatism eventually anchored me at the intersection of development practitioner and academia. But it left me somewhat frustrated that I could not find an avenue forward for my more creative sensibilities and voice.